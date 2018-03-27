|
Press Release: Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities
Novartis International AG / Novartis to sell stake in consumer
healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on
strategic priorities. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate
Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
-- Price reflects an attractive value to Novartis
-- Proceeds to be used according to capital allocation priorities, including
bolt-on acquisitions
-- Sale of JV in a non-core segment in best long-term interests of Novartis
shareholders
-- Completion expected in Q2 2018, subject to necessary approvals
Basel, March 27, 2018 - Novartis announced today that it has entered
into an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to divest its 36.5
percent stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture (JV) to GSK for
USD13.0 billion. The sale will enable Novartis to further focus on the
development and growth of its core businesses.
Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: "While our consumer healthcare
joint venture with GSK is progressing well, the time is right for
Novartis to divest a non-core asset at an attractive price. This will
strengthen our ability to allocate capital to grow our core businesses,
drive shareholder returns, and execute value creating bolt-on
acquisitions as we continue to build the leading medicines company,
powered by digital and data."
The joint venture was formed in 2015 as part of Novartis' portfolio
transformation, which comprised a three-part inter-conditional
transaction with GSK, including the combination of the Novartis
Over-the-Counter (OTC) business with the GSK consumer healthcare
business into the existing JV.
The consumer healthcare JV investment is accounted for in Novartis'
financial reporting using the equity method of accounting, whereby the
Company's share of the net income is reported as income from associated
companies.
Deal terms
GSK has agreed to pay a cash consideration of USD13.0 billion for
Novartis' stake in the consumer healthcare joint venture.
The valuation, which was agreed by both parties, reflects the
significant value created by the JV under the guidance of the joint JV
Board and management team.
Four of the 11 directors of the joint JV Board are appointed by
Novartis. They will step down in connection with the completion of the
transaction.
The transaction is subject to GSK shareholder approval. Proceeds in cash
are expected to be received once all closing conditions are fulfilled.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "to sell," "to
focus," "strategic," "priorities," "to be used," "long-term interests,"
"expected," "will," "to further focus," "continue to," "subject to," or
similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding the
potential completion of the announced transaction with GSK; or regarding
any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result
of the announced transaction; or by discussions of strategy, plans,
expectations or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the proposed transaction will be completed in the
expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Neither can
there be any guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize any of the
potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of
the transaction. Neither can there be any guarantee that shareholders
will achieve any particular level of shareholder returns. Nor can there
be any guarantee that the Group, or any of its divisions, will be
commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular credit
rating or financial results. In particular, our expectations could be
affected by, among other things: an unexpected failure by GSK to obtain
the necessary approval of its shareholders to complete the transaction,
or unexpected delays in obtaining such approval; the potential that the
strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the
transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than
expected, including the potential inability to successfully acquire
assets with the funds obtained from the transaction; global trends
toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and
general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for
increased pricing transparency; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the inherent uncertainties involved in
predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties inherent in the
research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of
the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products which
commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal
proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential product
liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and
marketing practices, intellectual property disputes and government
investigations generally; uncertainties involved in the development or
adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business
models; general political and economic conditions, including
uncertainties regarding the effects of ongoing instability in various
parts of the world; uncertainties regarding future global exchange
rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and
uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security
or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;
and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form
20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 122,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Paul Barrett Antonio Ligi
Novartis Global External Communications Novartis Global External Communications
+41 61 324 5224 (direct) +41 61 324 1374 (office)
+41 79 797 8137 (mobile) +41 79 723 3681 (mobile)
paul.barett@novartis.com antonio.ligi@novartis.com
Eric Althoff
Novartis Global External Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (office)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2179532/841246.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
