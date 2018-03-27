Press Release: Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities

Novartis International AG / Novartis to sell stake in consumer

-- Price reflects an attractive value to Novartis

-- Proceeds to be used according to capital allocation priorities, including

bolt-on acquisitions

-- Sale of JV in a non-core segment in best long-term interests of Novartis

shareholders

-- Completion expected in Q2 2018, subject to necessary approvals

Basel, March 27, 2018 - Novartis announced today that it has entered

into an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to divest its 36.5

percent stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture (JV) to GSK for

USD13.0 billion. The sale will enable Novartis to further focus on the

development and growth of its core businesses.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: "While our consumer healthcare

joint venture with GSK is progressing well, the time is right for

Novartis to divest a non-core asset at an attractive price. This will

strengthen our ability to allocate capital to grow our core businesses,

drive shareholder returns, and execute value creating bolt-on

acquisitions as we continue to build the leading medicines company,

powered by digital and data."

The joint venture was formed in 2015 as part of Novartis' portfolio

transformation, which comprised a three-part inter-conditional

transaction with GSK, including the combination of the Novartis

Over-the-Counter (OTC) business with the GSK consumer healthcare

business into the existing JV.

The consumer healthcare JV investment is accounted for in Novartis'

financial reporting using the equity method of accounting, whereby the

Company's share of the net income is reported as income from associated

companies.

Deal terms

GSK has agreed to pay a cash consideration of USD13.0 billion for

Novartis' stake in the consumer healthcare joint venture.

The valuation, which was agreed by both parties, reflects the

significant value created by the JV under the guidance of the joint JV

Board and management team.

Four of the 11 directors of the joint JV Board are appointed by

Novartis. They will step down in connection with the completion of the

transaction.

The transaction is subject to GSK shareholder approval. Proceeds in cash

are expected to be received once all closing conditions are fulfilled.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "to sell," "to

focus," "strategic," "priorities," "to be used," "long-term interests,"

"expected," "will," "to further focus," "continue to," "subject to," or

similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding the

potential completion of the announced transaction with GSK; or regarding

any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result

of the announced transaction; or by discussions of strategy, plans,

expectations or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the proposed transaction will be completed in the

expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Neither can

there be any guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize any of the

potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of

the transaction. Neither can there be any guarantee that shareholders

will achieve any particular level of shareholder returns. Nor can there

be any guarantee that the Group, or any of its divisions, will be

commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular credit

rating or financial results. In particular, our expectations could be

affected by, among other things: an unexpected failure by GSK to obtain

the necessary approval of its shareholders to complete the transaction,

or unexpected delays in obtaining such approval; the potential that the

strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the

transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than

expected, including the potential inability to successfully acquire

assets with the funds obtained from the transaction; global trends

toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and

general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for

increased pricing transparency; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the inherent uncertainties involved in

predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties inherent in the

research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of

the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products which

commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal

proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential product

liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and

marketing practices, intellectual property disputes and government

investigations generally; uncertainties involved in the development or

adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business

models; general political and economic conditions, including

uncertainties regarding the effects of ongoing instability in various

parts of the world; uncertainties regarding future global exchange

rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and

uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security

or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as

a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 122,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

# # #

