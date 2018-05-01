Press Release: Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis

Novartis International AG / Novartis provides update on proposed

Basel, May 1, 2018 - Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) ("Novartis") today

announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino

Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") applicable to

Novartis' cash tender offer for AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) ("AveXis")

has expired.

As previously announced, Novartis and Novartis AM Merger Corporation,

its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Purchaser"), commenced a tender

offer on April 17, 2018 for all of the outstanding shares of common

stock of AveXis for USD 218.00 net to the seller in cash, without

interest thereon and subject to applicable withholding taxes. The

expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the

conditions necessary for the consummation of the pending acquisition.

The tender offer and withdrawal rights thereunder are scheduled to

expire at 12:00 midnight New York City time at the end of the day of

Monday, May 14, 2018, unless the offer is extended. Consummation of the

tender offer remains subject to other customary conditions, including

satisfaction of the minimum tender condition, under the Agreement and

Plan of Merger dated April 6, 2018 entered into by Novartis, Purchaser

and AveXis.

Additional Information

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of

an offer to sell securities. On April 17, 2018, Purchaser and Novartis

filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the SEC and AveXis

filed a Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC, in each case with respect to the

Offer. The Tender Offer Statement (including the Offer to Purchase, the

related Letter of Transmittal and other offer documents) and the

Solicitation/Recommendation Statement contain important information that

should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the

Offer. Those materials and all other documents filed by, or caused to be

filed by, Novartis, Purchaser or AveXis with the SEC are available at no

charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Schedule TO Tender Offer

Statement and related materials are available for free under the

"Investors - Financial Data" section of Novartis' website at

https://www.novartis.com/investors/financial-data/sec-filings. The

Schedule 14D-9 and such other documents are be available for free from

AveXis under the "Investor + Media" section of AveXis' website at

http://investors.avexis.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254285&p=irol-IRHome.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995 that can generally be identified by words such as "proposed,"

"tender offer," "commenced," "subject to," "scheduled," "unless," "offer,

" "conditions," or similar expressions, or by express or implied

discussions regarding the potential outcome of the acquisition of AveXis

by Novartis. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Such forward looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the

proposed acquisition described in this press release will be completed,

or that it will be completed as currently proposed, or at any particular

time. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other

things: regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally,

including potential regulatory actions or delays relating to the

completion of the potential acquisition described in this release;

potential failures to meet other closing conditions, including

satisfaction of the minimum tender condition, under the Agreement and

Plan of Merger dated April 6, 2018 entered into by Novartis, Purchaser

and AveXis; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal

proceedings, including, among others, potential legal proceedings with

respect to the proposed acquisition; and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of

new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

