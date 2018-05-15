Press Release: Basilea reports launch of antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Saudi Arabia by Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC

|
Basel, Switzerland, May 15, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:
BSLN) announced today that its partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC has
launched Basilea's hospital antibiotic Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole) in
Saudi Arabia.
Adesh Kaul, Chief Corporate Development Officer, said: "We are very
pleased with the launch of Zevtera in Saudi Arabia. This is the first
launch by our partner Hikma, a leading pharmaceutical company in the
Middle East and North Africa region. Infections with bacteria resistant
to established antibiotics remain a major health care concern across
this region. Following the market entry in Saudi Arabia we are therefore
looking forward to Hikma expanding the availability of Zevtera to
further countries in the Middle East and North Africa."
Zevtera is approved in Saudi Arabia for the treatment of adult patients
with hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated
pneumonia (VAP), and for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia
(CAP).
Basilea entered into a distribution and license agreement for Zevtera
with Hikma in 2015 and for the antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) in
2016.
About Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole)
Ceftobiprole is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous
administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of
Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including
methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA)
and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.(1) Ceftobiprole is approved for the
treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and
hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated
pneumonia (VAP).(1) It is marketed in major European countries,
Argentina, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Basilea has entered into license and
distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Latin America, China,
Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Ceftobiprole is currently in a phase 3 clinical program for registration
in the U.S.
About hospital-acquired and community-acquired pneumonia
Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is one of the most common
hospital-acquired infections and has been shown to have among the
highest mortality rates of all hospital-acquired infections.(2)
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of the most
frequent causes of hospital-acquired pneumonia.(3) There is an
increasing burden of antibiotic resistance, including MRSA, in countries
of the Middle East and North Africa region.(4,5) Community-acquired
pneumonia (CAP) is a common condition with up to 60% of the patients
requiring hospital admission and intravenous antibiotics.(6) Prompt
empiric intervention with an appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotic
treatment is considered a best medical practice. The increasing
incidence of bacteria resistant to many established antibiotics is a
major concern.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical
company developing products that address the medical challenge of
increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in
the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and
cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to
discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical
products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and
life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered
in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN).
Additional information can be found at Basilea's website
www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its
business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results,
financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea
Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication
as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking
statements contained herein as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 61 606 1102
media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1 U.K. Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Zevtera:
http://www.mhra.gov.uk/
[Accessed: May 14, 2018]
2 C. Rotstein et al. Clinical practice guidelines for
hospital-acquired pneumonia and ventilator-associated pneumonia in
adults. Canadian Journal of Infectious Diseases & Medical Microbiology
2008 (19), 19-53
3 R. N. Jones. Microbial etiologies of hospital-acquired bacterial
pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Clinical
Infectious Diseases 2010 (51), S81-S87
4 H. M. Zowawi. Antimicrobial resistance in Saudi Arabia. An urgent
call for an immediate action. Saudi Medical Journal 2016 (37), 935-940
5 A. Shibl et al. Infectious diseases in the Arabian Peninsula and
Egypt. Clinical Microbiology and Infection 2012 (18), 1068-1080
6 W. I. Sligl et al. Severe community-acquired pneumonia. Critical
Care Clinics 2013 (29), 563-601
Press release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134390/R/2192531/848993.pdf
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
Grenzacherstrasse 487 Basel Switzerland
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse,
Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München;
http://www.basilea.com
