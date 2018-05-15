Press Release: Basilea reports launch of antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Saudi Arabia by Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea reports launch of antibiotic Zevtera

Basel, Switzerland, May 15, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:

BSLN) announced today that its partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC has

launched Basilea's hospital antibiotic Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole) in

Saudi Arabia.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Corporate Development Officer, said: "We are very

pleased with the launch of Zevtera in Saudi Arabia. This is the first

launch by our partner Hikma, a leading pharmaceutical company in the

Middle East and North Africa region. Infections with bacteria resistant

to established antibiotics remain a major health care concern across

this region. Following the market entry in Saudi Arabia we are therefore

looking forward to Hikma expanding the availability of Zevtera to

further countries in the Middle East and North Africa."

Zevtera is approved in Saudi Arabia for the treatment of adult patients

with hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated

pneumonia (VAP), and for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia

(CAP).

Basilea entered into a distribution and license agreement for Zevtera

with Hikma in 2015 and for the antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) in

2016.

About Zevtera(R) (ceftobiprole)

Ceftobiprole is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous

administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of

Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including

methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA)

and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.(1) Ceftobiprole is approved for the

treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and

hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated

pneumonia (VAP).(1) It is marketed in major European countries,

Argentina, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Basilea has entered into license and

distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Latin America, China,

Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Ceftobiprole is currently in a phase 3 clinical program for registration

in the U.S.

About hospital-acquired and community-acquired pneumonia

Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is one of the most common

hospital-acquired infections and has been shown to have among the

highest mortality rates of all hospital-acquired infections.(2)

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of the most

frequent causes of hospital-acquired pneumonia.(3) There is an

increasing burden of antibiotic resistance, including MRSA, in countries

of the Middle East and North Africa region.(4,5) Community-acquired

pneumonia (CAP) is a common condition with up to 60% of the patients

requiring hospital admission and intravenous antibiotics.(6) Prompt

empiric intervention with an appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotic

treatment is considered a best medical practice. The increasing

incidence of bacteria resistant to many established antibiotics is a

major concern.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical

company developing products that address the medical challenge of

increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in

the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and

cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to

discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical

products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and

life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered

in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN).

Additional information can be found at Basilea's website

www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its

business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results,

financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea

Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results,

performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication

as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking

statements contained herein as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

