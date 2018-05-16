|
16.05.2018 07:14:46
Press Release: At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth
-- Full pipeline of late stage assets with blockbuster potential
-- Positioned to deliver sales growth and margin expansion through 2022
-- Pipeline depth in key therapeutic areas and building new, distinctive
platform capabilities
-- Alcon returning to a position of strength as the world's leading eye care
devices company
Basel, May 16, 2018 - Today Novartis holds its annual Meet Novartis
Management event at its global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland,
giving investors and analysts the opportunity to meet with key
executives across the company in six separate breakout sessions. The
meeting provides a deeper view into the company's strategy for
sustainable value creation, and addresses investors' questions via an
open Q&A format.
"We would like to thank all our investors for their commitment to our
company. We are excited and confident that our portfolio of novel
medicines, together with our strategy to become a more focused medicines
company, will result in sustainable top and bottom line growth. We also
have made mistakes recently and the world rightly expects more from a
leading healthcare company. Our new executive team and I have a deep
commitment to ensure we always operate with the highest integrity and
sound judgment and will work hard to rebuild lasting trust with society,
" said Novartis CEO, Vas Narasimhan M.D.
For the Innovative Medicines Pharmaceuticals business unit, management
highlights Cosentyx and Entresto, as well as 10 potential blockbuster
launches in the next three years including Aimovig, BAF312 and RTH258.
Cosentyx has taken NBRx leadership in Rheumatology (PsA and AS) where
IL-17A has shown strong lasting efficacy and a favorable safety profile.
Head-to-head superiority trials of Cosentyx vs. adalimumab in PsA and AS
are ongoing. Entresto sales have continued to build with a growing body
of evidence showing Entresto helps patients live longer and have a
better quality of life.
The Innovative Medicines Oncology business unit returned to growth with
sales +6% (cc) in Q1 2018, driven by Tafinlar + Mekinist, Promacta and
Jakavi. Three new potential blockbuster launches, Kisqali, Kymriah and
Lutathera, are expected to further drive growth in the mid-term.
Oncology is expected to have 15 major filings and 13 approvals in 2018
and sizable filing opportunities in 2019, including SEG101 and PDR001 +
Tafinlar + Mekinist.
In Sandoz, management highlights continued leadership in biosimilars and
plans for major launches in the US and Europe. Despite continuing US
pricing pressure, globally, the Sandoz gross margin is improving, driven
by an increased focus on higher-margin portfolio segments and
geographies, as well as productivity. In the US, Sandoz is optimizing
the portfolio through targeted pruning and learning from recent
setbacks. Outside the US, growth continues across regions and Sandoz is
the market leader in Europe.
In Alcon, management highlights the actions that have returned the
business to growth and improved margins. Alcon is the global market
leader in eye care devices, with leading global sales positions in the
growing Surgical and Vision Care markets. With continued innovation,
investment and improved operations, Alcon expects to return to long-term,
sustainable growth with margins in line with industry peers. The
strategic review is on track with action not expected before the first
half of 2019.
Novartis has a strong track record of R&D excellence, including being #1
in US/EU approvals over the last 10 years. The Global Drug Development
(GDD) team provides insight into the full pipeline of late stage assets
with blockbuster potential. These late stage assets are followed up with
a strong and diverse set of emerging phase II assets from the Novartis
Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR). Novartis is building new
platform capabilities in advanced therapies and leveraging internal and
external innovation to build and accelerate our pipeline.
In closing, Group management reiterates the overall strategy. We have
taken steps to focus the company and our capital in areas where we have
the key ingredients to lead. We announced the sale of our stake in the
Consumer Healthcare JV to GSK and invested more in gene therapy and
oncology. We are positioned to deliver sales growth and margin expansion
through 2022, driven by our key in-market products, our full late-stage
pipeline and ongoing productivity efforts. We are working to capture the
potential of digital technologies in every function. We have pipeline
depth in our key therapeutic areas, and are building new, distinctive
platform capabilities for the future. Novartis management is focused on
driving our strategy and sustainable growth.
For background slides and webcast (audio only) please refer to the
following link:
http://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar/index.shtml
The background slide decks will be available on Wednesday May 16, 2018
at 7:15 am CET.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "strategy,"
"pipeline," "potential," "positioned to," "building," "commitment,"
"excited," "confident," "will," "ongoing," "expected," "plans,"
"optimizing," "continues," "expects," "strategic review," "on track,"
"emerging," "to build and accelerate," "working to," "future,"
"sustainable," or similar expressions, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential new products, potential new indications
for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any
such products; or regarding potential future sales or earnings of
Novartis; or regarding the potential outcome of the strategic review
being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the Alcon Division; or
regarding the potential financial or other impact of the significant
acquisitions and reorganizations of recent years; or regarding potential
future sales or earnings of the Novartis Group or any of its divisions
or potential shareholder returns; or by discussions of strategy, plans,
expectations or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that any new products will be approved for sale in any market,
or that any new indications will be approved for any existing products
in any market, or that any approvals which are obtained will be obtained
at any particular time, or that any such products will achieve any
particular revenue levels. Neither can there be any guarantee that the
strategic review being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the
Alcon Division will reach any particular results, or at any particular
time, or that the result of the strategic review will in fact maximize
shareholder value. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis will
be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or
opportunities as a result of the significant acquisitions and
reorganizations of recent years. Neither can there be any guarantee that
shareholders will achieve any particular level of shareholder returns.
Nor can there be any guarantee that the Group, or any of its divisions,
will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular
credit rating or financial results. In particular, our expectations
could be affected by, among other things: global trends toward health
care cost containment, including government, payor and general public
pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased
pricing transparency; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays
with respect to the development of the products described in this
release; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or
opportunities expected from the proposed acquisition of AveXis, Inc. may
not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the
successful integration of AveXis into the Novartis Group subsequent to
the closing of the transaction and the timing of such integration;
potential adverse reactions to the proposed transaction by customers,
suppliers or strategic partners; dependence on key AveXis personnel and
customers; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or
opportunities expected from the significant acquisitions and
reorganizations of recent years may not be realized or may take longer
to realize than expected; the inherent uncertainties involved in
predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties inherent in the
research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of
the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products which
commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal
proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential product
liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and
marketing practices, intellectual property disputes and government
