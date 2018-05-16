Press Release: At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth

Novartis International AG / At the Meet Novartis Management investor

event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive

sustainable growth. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate

Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this

announcement.

-- Full pipeline of late stage assets with blockbuster potential

-- Positioned to deliver sales growth and margin expansion through 2022

-- Pipeline depth in key therapeutic areas and building new, distinctive

platform capabilities

-- Alcon returning to a position of strength as the world's leading eye care

devices company

Basel, May 16, 2018 - Today Novartis holds its annual Meet Novartis

Management event at its global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland,

giving investors and analysts the opportunity to meet with key

executives across the company in six separate breakout sessions. The

meeting provides a deeper view into the company's strategy for

sustainable value creation, and addresses investors' questions via an

open Q&A format.

"We would like to thank all our investors for their commitment to our

company. We are excited and confident that our portfolio of novel

medicines, together with our strategy to become a more focused medicines

company, will result in sustainable top and bottom line growth. We also

have made mistakes recently and the world rightly expects more from a

leading healthcare company. Our new executive team and I have a deep

commitment to ensure we always operate with the highest integrity and

sound judgment and will work hard to rebuild lasting trust with society,

" said Novartis CEO, Vas Narasimhan M.D.

For the Innovative Medicines Pharmaceuticals business unit, management

highlights Cosentyx and Entresto, as well as 10 potential blockbuster

launches in the next three years including Aimovig, BAF312 and RTH258.

Cosentyx has taken NBRx leadership in Rheumatology (PsA and AS) where

IL-17A has shown strong lasting efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

Head-to-head superiority trials of Cosentyx vs. adalimumab in PsA and AS

are ongoing. Entresto sales have continued to build with a growing body

of evidence showing Entresto helps patients live longer and have a

better quality of life.

The Innovative Medicines Oncology business unit returned to growth with

sales +6% (cc) in Q1 2018, driven by Tafinlar + Mekinist, Promacta and

Jakavi. Three new potential blockbuster launches, Kisqali, Kymriah and

Lutathera, are expected to further drive growth in the mid-term.

Oncology is expected to have 15 major filings and 13 approvals in 2018

and sizable filing opportunities in 2019, including SEG101 and PDR001 +

Tafinlar + Mekinist.

In Sandoz, management highlights continued leadership in biosimilars and

plans for major launches in the US and Europe. Despite continuing US

pricing pressure, globally, the Sandoz gross margin is improving, driven

by an increased focus on higher-margin portfolio segments and

geographies, as well as productivity. In the US, Sandoz is optimizing

the portfolio through targeted pruning and learning from recent

setbacks. Outside the US, growth continues across regions and Sandoz is

the market leader in Europe.

In Alcon, management highlights the actions that have returned the

business to growth and improved margins. Alcon is the global market

leader in eye care devices, with leading global sales positions in the

growing Surgical and Vision Care markets. With continued innovation,

investment and improved operations, Alcon expects to return to long-term,

sustainable growth with margins in line with industry peers. The

strategic review is on track with action not expected before the first

half of 2019.

Novartis has a strong track record of R&D excellence, including being #1

in US/EU approvals over the last 10 years. The Global Drug Development

(GDD) team provides insight into the full pipeline of late stage assets

with blockbuster potential. These late stage assets are followed up with

a strong and diverse set of emerging phase II assets from the Novartis

Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR). Novartis is building new

platform capabilities in advanced therapies and leveraging internal and

external innovation to build and accelerate our pipeline.

In closing, Group management reiterates the overall strategy. We have

taken steps to focus the company and our capital in areas where we have

the key ingredients to lead. We announced the sale of our stake in the

Consumer Healthcare JV to GSK and invested more in gene therapy and

oncology. We are positioned to deliver sales growth and margin expansion

through 2022, driven by our key in-market products, our full late-stage

pipeline and ongoing productivity efforts. We are working to capture the

potential of digital technologies in every function. We have pipeline

depth in our key therapeutic areas, and are building new, distinctive

platform capabilities for the future. Novartis management is focused on

driving our strategy and sustainable growth.

For background slides and webcast (audio only) please refer to the

following link:

http://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar/index.shtml

The background slide decks will be available on Wednesday May 16, 2018

at 7:15 am CET.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "strategy,"

"pipeline," "potential," "positioned to," "building," "commitment,"

"excited," "confident," "will," "ongoing," "expected," "plans,"

"optimizing," "continues," "expects," "strategic review," "on track,"

"emerging," "to build and accelerate," "working to," "future,"

"sustainable," or similar expressions, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential new products, potential new indications

for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any

such products; or regarding potential future sales or earnings of

Novartis; or regarding the potential outcome of the strategic review

being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the Alcon Division; or

regarding the potential financial or other impact of the significant

acquisitions and reorganizations of recent years; or regarding potential

future sales or earnings of the Novartis Group or any of its divisions

or potential shareholder returns; or by discussions of strategy, plans,

expectations or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that any new products will be approved for sale in any market,

or that any new indications will be approved for any existing products

in any market, or that any approvals which are obtained will be obtained

at any particular time, or that any such products will achieve any

particular revenue levels. Neither can there be any guarantee that the

strategic review being undertaken to maximize shareholder value of the

Alcon Division will reach any particular results, or at any particular

time, or that the result of the strategic review will in fact maximize

shareholder value. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis will

be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or

opportunities as a result of the significant acquisitions and

reorganizations of recent years. Neither can there be any guarantee that

shareholders will achieve any particular level of shareholder returns.

Nor can there be any guarantee that the Group, or any of its divisions,

will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular

credit rating or financial results. In particular, our expectations

could be affected by, among other things: global trends toward health

care cost containment, including government, payor and general public

pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased

pricing transparency; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays

with respect to the development of the products described in this

release; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or

opportunities expected from the proposed acquisition of AveXis, Inc. may

not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the

successful integration of AveXis into the Novartis Group subsequent to

the closing of the transaction and the timing of such integration;

potential adverse reactions to the proposed transaction by customers,

suppliers or strategic partners; dependence on key AveXis personnel and

customers; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or

opportunities expected from the significant acquisitions and

reorganizations of recent years may not be realized or may take longer

to realize than expected; the inherent uncertainties involved in

predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties inherent in the

research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of

the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products which

commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal

proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential product

liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and

marketing practices, intellectual property disputes and government

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)