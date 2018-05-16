<
16.05.2018 07:14:55

Press Release: At the Meet Novartis Management -2-

investigations generally; uncertainties involved in the development or

adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business

models; general political and economic conditions, including

uncertainties regarding the effects of ongoing instability in various

parts of the world; uncertainties regarding future global exchange

rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and

uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security

or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as

a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

###

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Antonio Ligi

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global External Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 1374 (office)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 723 3681 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com antonio.ligi@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2193044/849294.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

