|
16.05.2018 07:14:55
Press Release: At the Meet Novartis Management -2-
investigations generally; uncertainties involved in the development or
adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business
models; general political and economic conditions, including
uncertainties regarding the effects of ongoing instability in various
parts of the world; uncertainties regarding future global exchange
rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and
uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security
or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;
and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form
20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
###
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Antonio Ligi
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global External Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 1374 (office)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 723 3681 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com antonio.ligi@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2193044/849294.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 16, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Novartis AG
|38289211
|19.30 %
|6.39 %
Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novartis AGmehr Analysen
|14.05.18
|Novartis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.18
|Novartis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.04.18
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.18
|Novartis buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|20.04.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.18
|Novartis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.18
|Novartis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.04.18
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.18
|Novartis buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|20.04.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.18
|Novartis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.18
|Novartis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.04.18
|Novartis buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|19.04.18
|Novartis Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.04.18
|Novartis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.18
|Novartis Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.04.18
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.04.18
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.04.18
|Novartis Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.02.18
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.18
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.18
|Novartis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.18
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.18
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.04.18
|Novartis Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Indizes in diesem Artikel
|NASDAQ Comp.
|7'351.63
|-0.81%
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}