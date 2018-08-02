Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.255 per share of common stock payable October 15, 2018, to common stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At June 30, 2018, the Company was the approximate 97.4% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

