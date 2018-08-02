02.08.2018 22:20:00

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Preferred Apartment Communities

Third Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.255 per share of common stock payable October 15, 2018, to common stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States.  As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.  As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us.  At June 30, 2018, the Company was the approximate 97.4% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership.  Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.  Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-announces-third-quarter-2018-common-stock-dividend-300691340.html

SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:32
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
09:37
Tesla haussiert nachbörslich
08:31
SMI vor Konsolidierung?
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Zolldrohungen belasten
Anzeichen einer weiteren Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China vermiesten den Anlegern an der Wall Street am Donnerstag die Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB