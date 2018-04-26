<
26.04.2018 12:00:00

Praxair Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2018

The board of directors of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 82.50 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 7, 2018.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc. is a leading industrial gas company in North and South America and one of the largest worldwide. With market capitalization of approximately $40 billion and 2017 sales of $11 billion, the company employs over 26,000 people globally and has been named to the Dow Jones® World Sustainability Index for 15 consecutive years. Praxair produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gases, and high-performance surface coatings. Our products, services and technologies are making our planet more productive by bringing efficiency and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, primary metals and many others. For more information about the company, please visit our website at www.praxair.com.

Analysen zu Praxair Inc.

29.03.18 Praxair Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
20.12.17 Praxair Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.12.17 Praxair buy UBS AG
11.12.17 Praxair buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.17 Praxair Equal weight Barclays Capital

Praxair Inc. 149.75 2.02%

