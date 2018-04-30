Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.04.2018 23:00:00

Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today introduced factory conformal coating for its SCALE™ IGBT and MOSFET drivers. Conformal coating enhances system reliability by protecting electronic components against contaminants such as pollution, dust and condensation, which may cause corrosion. Power Integrations’ factory-coated gate drivers reduce inventory cost, lead time and overall cost of ownership by eliminating the need for manufacturers to send boards to subcontractors for cleaning and coating.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430006053/en/

Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available with Conformal Coating (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available with Conformal Coating (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations uses an advanced acrylic lacquer, broadly used in the industrial and automotive sectors. The highly automated process is qualified in accordance with IEC 60068-2 tests, and is followed by 100% optical inspection to ensure consistent quality. Conformally coated SCALE gate-driver cores are UL® recognized components.

Initially, the 2SC0106T, 2SC0108T, 2SC0435T, 2SP0115T and 1SP0335 gate-driver families will be offered with conformal coating, followed by the 2SD300C17, 2SC0535T, 2SC0635T, 2SP0320 and 1SP0635V series in the near future. All future products will also include factory coating as an option.

Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for gate-driver products at Power Integrations: "Customers in wind inverters, traction inverters, HVDC MMC stations, photovoltaics and industrial drives where harsh environments are routinely encountered benefit from a factory conformal-coating process. By testing, cleaning and coating the boards in our facility, we reduce the opportunity for the units to be contaminated prior to coating, and we eliminate the time, cost and inconvenience of using third-party subcontractors.”

Technical support for the gate driver cores is available from the Power Integrations website at https://www.power.com/technology/conformal-coating.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Nachrichten zu Power Integrations Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.mehr Analysen

29.12.17 Power Integrations Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.17 Power Integrations Buy Drexel Hamilton
25.07.17 Power Integrations Hold Deutsche Bank AG
30.06.17 Power Integrations Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.16 Power Integrations Buy Drexel Hamilton

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:32
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11:31
Trump entscheidet über Importzölle
11:15
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer und 5.50% p.a. Coupon auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
08:42
SMI leicht fester erwartet
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:04
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Einkaufsmanagerindizes der Eurozone scheinen sich zu stabilisieren
11:13
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Power Integrations Inc. 67.80 -0.29% Power Integrations Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Warum der Euro weiter unter 1,20 Franken bleibt
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Der GoPro-CEO erhält nur noch einen Dollar Gehalt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nahost-Krise belastet
Die Wall Street gab zum Wochenstart nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB