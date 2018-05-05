Pool Fence Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses the Differences Between Saltwater and Freshwater Pools

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Pool fence manufacturer that services New Jersey, LOOP-LOC, discusses the difference between saltwater and freshwater pools.

More pool owners have freshwater than saltwater pools. However, saltwater pools are gaining in popularity. It is important to know that both types of pools use chlorine to clean the pool water via traditional chlorine (tablets or liquid chlorine) or a saltwater generator. For those who are considering converting their pool to saltwater—or those saltwater pool owners who are pondering making the switch to a freshwater pool, here are some differences between these two types of pools.

Cost. Experts in the pool industry maintain that it is less expensive to install—and maintain—a saltwater pool. However, it can be expensive when any wood decking or metal parts begin to deteriorate after a few years due to salt exposure. In addition, the pool's chlorine generator cell—which is the part of the filter that removes chlorine from the salt to clean and sanitize the pool—will decline after several years and need to be replaced.

Health. Typically, freshwater pools use highly concentrated amounts of chlorine to sanitize the pool and kill bacteria. This has to be done continuously to maintain sparkling clean water. To some, this can cause irritation to the skin and is harmful if ingested. With saltwater pools, the natural process of electrolysis converts the salt into chlorine. It is lower in toxins than chlorine.

Maintenance. Time spent on maintenance also varies with saltwater and freshwater pools. Freshwater pools that use traditional chlorine need to be watched carefully and tested regularly to ensure that the chlorine and pH levels are adequate. Salt chlorine generators utilize a control panel that informs pool owners when salt levels are low, or a cell needs to be cleaned.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

