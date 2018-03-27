<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2018 23:15:00

Polaris Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, and will hold a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. CDT on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Scott Wine, Chairman and CEO; and Mike Speetzen, Executive Vice President – Finance and CFO.

A slide presentation and link to the webcast will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 877-706-7543 in the U.S. and Canada, or 478-219-0273 Internationally. The Conference ID is 5586606.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call for a one-week period by accessing the same link on our website, or by dialing 855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or 404-537-3406 Internationally.

About Polaris
Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, Switchback® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Polaris Industries Inc.

Nachrichten zu Polaris Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Polaris Industries Inc.mehr Analysen

03.01.18 Polaris Industries Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.10.17 Polaris Industries Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
25.10.17 Polaris Industries Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.10.17 Polaris Industries Underperform RBC Capital Markets
12.10.17 Polaris Industries Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

27.03.18
Grosses Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
27.03.18
SMI heute deutlich fester erwartet
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Aktien waren für Euro-Anleger die beste Wahl
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Polaris Industries Inc. 112.78 -1.96% Polaris Industries Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
SMI und DAX rutschen zum Handelsende ins Minus
Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street schliesst deutlich fester
Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
2017 wieder rote Zahlen - Alpiq-Aktien gesucht
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Cosmo Jahresergebnisse 2017

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
Nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart entwickelten sich die US-Börsen am Dienstag schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB