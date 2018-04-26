<
26.04.2018 01:02:00

Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) today announced the declaration of a regular quarterly $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018.

About Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, Switchback® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Polaris Industries Inc. 105.14 -4.03% Polaris Industries Inc.

