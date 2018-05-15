Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, today reaffirmed that its long-standing global strategic alliance between Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies (DMT) and HP will remain in place following the sale of DMT to Platinum Equity. This strategic alliance, which has been in place since 2009, will allow DMT to continue to deliver end-to-end solutions that integrate print and mail for high impact customer communications.

The collaboration between DMT and HP has led the way for industry-leading solutions such as the Pitney Bowes IntelliJet® Printing Systems, used by printers and mailers around the world to drive revenues and streamline operations. This alliance gives clients access to industry-leading technology to deliver precise, accurate and personalized communications to their clients—all from a single solution provider.

"Our alliance with HP enables DMT to deliver greater value to our enterprise clients through end-to-end print to mail solutions, including hardware, software and services,” said Grant Miller, president, Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies. "The acquisition of DMT by Platinum Equity is a win for our print and mail clients. As a privately owned company, DMT will have the greater flexibility to address market opportunities and the capital to drive innovation across the business, with a strong focus on the enterprise print market.

"Our strategic alliance with HP is the cornerstone to our IntelliJet Family of print systems. The strategic combination of our integrated transactional document management solutions plus world-class service, enable our clients to produce high quality, high impact communications with accuracy and precision. These print to mail solutions help our clients drive revenue and achieve both efficiency and effectiveness by streamlining their print and mail workflow for their end customer.”

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing alliance with Document Messaging Technologies to bring the latest print technology to the transactional print market,” said Eric Wiesner, general manager, PageWide Industrial division, HP, Inc. "DMT has strong relationships with transactional print and mail companies and brings together our print technology with its industry-leading transactional document management software and inserting solutions, all supported by DMT’s outstanding service capabilities, to deliver unmatched productivity, accuracy and value.”

For more information on DMT’s latest print solutions, please visit www.pitneybowes.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

