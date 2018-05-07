<
07.05.2018 18:04:00

Pitney Bowes Declares Common, Preference and Preferred Stock Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 11, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 25, 2018. In addition, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share on the company’s $2.12 convertible preference stock, will be paid on July 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2018, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the company’s 4 percent convertible cumulative preferred stock will be paid on August 4, 2018, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2018.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pitney Bowes Inc. 8.65 -0.12% Pitney Bowes Inc.

