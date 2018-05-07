Pitney Bowes Declares Common, Preference and Preferred Stock Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 11, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 25, 2018. In addition, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share on the company’s $2.12 convertible preference stock, will be paid on July 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2018, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the company’s 4 percent convertible cumulative preferred stock will be paid on August 4, 2018, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2018.

About Pitney Bowes

