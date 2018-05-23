|
23.05.2018 22:31:00
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call
Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its second quarter 2018 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.
Internet: www.pxd.com
Select "Investors” then "Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.
Telephone: Dial (888) 224-1005 confirmation code 4760373 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. A telephone replay will be available through September 3, 2018. To register for the call-in audio replay, Click Here and enter confirmation code 4760373.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006384/en/
