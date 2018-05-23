<
23.05.2018 22:31:00

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its second quarter 2018 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select "Investors” then "Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (888) 224-1005 confirmation code 4760373 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. A telephone replay will be available through September 3, 2018. To register for the call-in audio replay, Click Here and enter confirmation code 4760373.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

