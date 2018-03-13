Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.03.2018 22:15:00

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its first quarter 2018 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select "Investors” then "Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 281-7973 confirmation code 3052979 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. A telephone replay will be available through May 28, 2018. Click Here to register for the call-in audio replay, and enter confirmation code 3052979.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Analysen

14.02.18 Pioneer Natural Resources Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.02.18 Pioneer Natural Resources Buy NatAlliance Securities
08.02.18 Pioneer Natural Resources Outperform Imperial Capital
06.02.18 Pioneer Natural Resources Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.12.17 Pioneer Natural Resources Buy Seaport Global Securities

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Qualität die rentiert: 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf ABB, LafargeHolcim, Logitech und Lonza
13.03.18
TecDAX – Doji am Widerstand
13.03.18
SMI wieder im Dunstkreis der 9.000er-Marke
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Steuerreform lässt Unternehmensgewinne sprudeln
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. 169.56 -0.95% Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Experte: iPhone X ist ein Ladenhüter - Apple braucht 2018 neue Produkte
Aryzta erleidet Gewinnhalbierung im H1 - Aktie unter Druck
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SMI schliesst im Plus - DAX konnte uber 12'400-Punkte-Marke steigen
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
An den US-amerikanischen Aktienmärkten übernahmen im Dienstagshandel die Bären das Ruder.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB