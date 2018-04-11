<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.04.2018 19:39:17

Photocat A/S Releases the Annual Report for 2017

Please find the Annual Report for 2017 available here.

Photocat A/S also wishes to welcome investors to participate at the Annual General Meeting to be held on the 30th of April. More information can be found here.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Photocat A/S via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Photocat A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Photocat A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:57
Vontobel: Interessante Rendite und 45% Sicherheitspuffer mit Schweizer Aktien
10:49
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Testet die Resistance-Zone
08:35
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Photocat A-S 14.00 0.00% Photocat A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: US-Banken frieren Sulzer-Konti in den USA ein - CS und UBS setzen Handel aus
AXA Schweiz nimmt im BVG-Geschäft die Vollversicherungen aus dem Sortiment
BC-Aktie dreht klar ins Minus: Barry Callebaut mit deutlich höherem Wachstum
Zuspitzung im Syrien-Konflikt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
So wirkt sich die Entspannung im Handelsstreit auf den Eurokurs aus
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI im Plus über 8'700-Punkte-Marke - DAX mit klaren Gewinnen
Versöhnliche Töne aus China lösen Rally an der Wall Street aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zuspitzung im Syrien-Konflikt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten
Mit fallenden Kursen präsentierte sich der Schweizer Markt zur Wochenmitte.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB