10.05.2018

Phoenix-Area Mercedes-Benz Dealership Announces May Lease Offers

PHOENIX, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Phoenix-area drivers looking to get behind the wheel of a new luxury vehicle before summer arrives are encouraged to visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, a new and pre-owned luxury dealership located in Peoria. The May lease offers include select 2018 models like the classic C 300, the elegant E 300, the sporty GLA 250 SUV or the race-inspired AMG GT Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead's lease specials are only available to qualified customers through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. All lease agreements require money down and the first month's payment at signing. Lease contracts typically last for 36 months. The lease offers are available through May 31, 2018.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, Phoenix's premier Mercedes-Benz dealership, has been serving the West Valley since 2008. Visit the dealership's website at https://www.arrowheadmb.com/ to browse its inventory, schedule a test drive or see other special offers. To speak to a sales representative about leasing a 2018 Mercedes-Benz, contact the dealership at (623) 806-8764 or stop by during business hours Monday through Friday from 9 AM7 PM, Saturday from 9 AM6 PM or Sunday from 12 PM5 PM.

Media Contact:Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, (480) 213-1265, mmmcdee@gmail.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

