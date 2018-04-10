Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

Pfizer announced that it has signed a 20-year lease for The Spiral, an office tower being built by Tishman Speyer, at 66 Hudson Boulevard at Hudson Yards of Manhattan. As part of its 20-year lease agreement, Pfizer will relocate its global headquarters from 235 East 42nd Street to The Spiral where it will occupy 15 floors, and expects to begin moving colleagues there in 2022.

"Pfizer’s history in New York City began in 1849, and we are proud to continue our commitment to the city with our move to The Spiral in Manhattan,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chief Operating Officer. "In relocating our headquarters, we sought to provide our colleagues a modern, state-of-the-art headquarters that would foster greater collaboration and innovation in a vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan.”

Alicia Glen, Deputy Mayor New York City, said, "This is another great example of a major American company choosing to keep its headquarters – and thousands of good jobs – in New York City. We thank Pfizer, a key partner in our initiative to establish New York City as the global leader in a fast growing life sciences sector — and look forward to working with them as they deepen their commitment to New York and New Yorkers.”

In addition, Pfizer made a contribution of $500,000 to the Hudson Guild, a multi-service community agency serving those who live, work, or go to school in Chelsea, with a focus on those in need. Pfizer’s donation being disbursed over five years will support Hudson Guild’s ongoing programs and services to low-income residents of Chelsea and the West Side, including free and low-income pre-k, afterschool programs, college prep, career services to young adults, mental health counseling recreational activities and meals for older adults, as well as an arts and theater program, among others.

Ken Jockers, Hudson Guild Executive Director, stated, "The whole community benefits when companies like Pfizer step up with meaningful support. It strengthens our ability to strategically meet the needs of our constituents.”

Pfizer is currently in the process of selling its headquarters property on East 42nd Street, which it has occupied since 1961.

