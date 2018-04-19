<
19.04.2018 18:38:00

Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pfizer Inc. invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, April 26, 2018. To pre-register and access the live audio webcast, visit https://investors.pfizer.com/proxy and click on the "Annual Meeting Webcast” button. Pre-registration begins today.

A replay of the webcast will be available on www.pfizer.com through the first week of May 2018.

About Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

13.04.18 Pfizer Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.04.18 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.04.18 Pfizer Equal weight Barclays Capital
31.01.18 Pfizer Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.01.18 Pfizer Hold Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)

