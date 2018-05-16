<
16.05.2018 05:22:47

Pfizer : FDA Oks First Epoetin Alfa Biosimilar For Treatment Of Anemia

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Retacrit orepoetin alfa-epbx, a biosimilar to Epogen and Procrit (epoetin alfa), for all indications of the reference product. RETACRIT is now the first and only biosimilar erythropoiesis-stimulating agent or ESA to be approved in the U.S.

Retacrit is expected to be available in the U.S. at a significant discount to the current wholesaler acquisition cost of Epogen and Procrit. WAC is not inclusive of discounts to payers, providers, distributors and other purchasing organizations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Retacrit (epoetin alfa-epbx) as a biosimilar to Epogen/Procrit (epoetin alfa) for the treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy, or use of zidovudine in patients with HIV infection. Retacrit is also approved for use before and after surgery to reduce the chance that red blood cell transfusions will be needed because of blood loss during surgery.

Pfizer has entered into an agreement with Vifor Pharma Inc. for the commercialization of RETACRIT in certain channels.

The FDA approval was based on a comprehensive data package submitted by Pfizer demonstrating a high degree of similarity between RETACRIT and its U.S. reference product, Epogen and Procrit.

