02.08.2018 00:00:00

Penske Truck Leasing Opens Second Location in Hawaii

READING, Pa., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new facility in Kapolei, Hawaii. It's the company's second location in Hawaii and provides Penske customers and prospects with a convenient location on the west side of Oahu. Penske also has a facility in Honolulu.

Located at 2376 Lauwiliwili St. in Kapolei, the new facility offers full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental, contract truck fleet maintenance and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).  

With three truck bays and one wash bay, the new facility is 11,048-square-feet and is situated on 4 acres.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Hawaii and offer our customers and prospects a convenient location on the west side of Oahu," explained Rick Pytlik, senior vice president for Penske's western region. "We look forward to serving existing and new customers from this state-of-the-art facility."

Penske Truck Leasing Kapolei plans to add to its current headcount of 13 as business continues to grow in the area. For a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn,Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

