Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.03.2018 09:49:23

Paul Jacobs Not To Be Re-nominated To Qualcomm Board As He Explores Proposal

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced on Friday evening that Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board of directors at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 23, 2018, following his decision to explore the possibility of making a proposal to acquire the company.

Qualcomm said its board will of course evaluate, if Jacobs makes a proposal, consistent with its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Qualcomm, based on its belief that an independent Chairman is now more appropriate for the company, named Jeffrey Henderson as Non-Executive Chairman earlier this month replacing Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs.

Few days back, the U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO) from pursuing its takeover of Qualcomm on national security concerns. Broadcom then withdrew its offer, but stated that it strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition raises any national security concerns.

Qualcomm's Board will consist of 10 directors effective as of the holding of the annual meeting.

QCOM closed the Friday's regular trading session up 1.22% at $60.62. In the after-hours trading, it further gained 1% to $61.22.

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Qualcomm Inc. 38892781 19.06 % 13.57 %
Qualcomm Inc. 38290675 39.33 % 5.44 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Analysen

15.03.18 QUALCOMM Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.18 QUALCOMM Buy Canaccord Adams
17.01.18 QUALCOMM Buy Mizuho
16.01.18 QUALCOMM buy Nomura
29.11.17 QUALCOMM Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16.03.18
Gold zwischen politischen Krisen und bevorstehender Fed-Sitzung – das müssen Anleger beachten!
16.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
16.03.18
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QUALCOMM Inc. 59.50 0.00% QUALCOMM Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bachem-Aktien trotz Umsatz-, Gewinn- und Dividendenplus im Minus
Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
Siemens Healthineers startet mit Kursgewinnen an der Börse
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Diese alten Handys sind wahre Sammlerstücke
Euro fällt unter die Marke von 1,17 CHF - Stabilisierung zum Dollar
Elon Musk: "Ich investiere überhaupt nicht"
Wall Street auf Erholungskurs: Dow geht grün ins Wochenende
Darum bleibt der Eurokurs unter Druck - US-Dollar legt auf breiter Front zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen zum Wochenende fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Freitagshandel leicht anziehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB