Partner Communications Announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to the Board of Directors

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM”), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, and the departure of Dr. Michael J. Anghel, who served as an external director (Dahatz) of the Company.

The EGM resolution with respect to the item set forth in the Company's proxy statement dated March 14, 2018 sent in connection with the EGM (the "Proxy Statement"), was as follows:

To approve the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Kolodny as a new external director (Dahatz) and to approve his remuneration, insurance, indemnification and release.

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

In addition, the Company announces the departure of Dr. Michael Anghel, who served as an external director (Dahatz) of the Company for a period of 12 years.

Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, the Company's CEO noted: "The Company and its management thank Dr. Michael Anghel who, during 12 years of service as an external director in the Company, was a partner in leading the Company at the important junctions of its life."

Mr. Adam Chesnoff, Chairman of the Board of Directors noted: "The Board of Directors is deeply grateful to Dr. Michael Anghel for his long term service and his contribution to the Company's success. We are delighted to have Mr. Jonathan Kolodny join Partner's Board of Directors at this momentous time in the Company’s evolution. His extensive experience will serve as an asset of great value, as Partner continues to proceed towards fulfilling its strategic goals in the telecommunications market".

For further information concerning the resolution, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: http://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1150831 or the report on Form 6-K at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891318000818/zk1821353.htm.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180506005037/en/