Paris Hilton Stuns Cosmoprof North America With New Skincare Line

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Hilton's appearance in support of her new skincare line drew a crowd at Cosmoprof North America on Sunday July 29th, the opening day of the globally-recognized expo. Industry professionals and fans alike lined up in a standing-room-only media area to meet and get photos with the world-renowned celebrity and president of the brand. Paris Hilton concluded her visit with a press conference where she discussed the new product line and her passion for skincare.

"We could not have asked for a better reception of Paris' new product line, ProD.N.A.," stated Adam Xavier, CEO of Hilton Lifestyle. "Paris stole the show with her charisma and true passion for skincare and love for her fans and supporters that came to meet her and get a first look at the product line. We truly appreciate the support of Cosmoprof North America, The PBA and our partners at the Kirschner Group for helping us with this successful launch."

In an overwhelming positive response to the product launch at Cosmoprof North America, the company will be releasing product into the US retail market along with several countries throughout Europe and Asia by the end of 2018.

ABOUT PRO D.N.A.

ProD.N.A. features four products that are based upon a proprietary formulation trademarked, GenoMatrix. This advanced complex contains exclusive enzymes, found in microalgae from the Mediterranean Sea, that help support the body's natural DNA repair process and eliminate damage from UVA/UVB rays and other pollutants. The line is manufactured and packaged in Los Angeles and contains natural ingredients sourced from around the world.

The products are available online from the Paris Hilton Skincare store and at select retailers both domestic and worldwide.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Hilton Lifestyle Group is committed to developing innovative, natural skincare products while incorporating the founders' vision of a genuine and transparent consumer/company relationship. With the help of world-renowned chemists and biologists, Paris Hilton and a team of industry experts established the company in 2016 with the goal of formulating skincare products for ingredient-conscious consumers that deliver measurable results and support skin health from within. Hilton Lifestyle is a privately held company based in Los Angeles, California.

For product information, visit: parishiltonskincare.com

For distribution inquiries, contact: distributors@hiltonlifestylegroup.com

