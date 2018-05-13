<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.05.2018 20:00:00

PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in April 2018

In April 2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods increased by +75.6% y-o-y, i.e. by +3.1 million euros due to acquisition of new companies, reaching the level of 7.1 million euros. Comparable sales revenue decreased by -21.4%, i.e. -0.8 million euros.

The acquisition of John Ross Jr., Coln Valley and Trio Trading has increased Group’s sales by 3.7 million euros and will further support of strategy of international growth and profitability.

Sales revenue decreased in by -2.0 million euros, i.e. -22.1% compared to pro forma sales revenue in April 2017. Pro forma sales revenue in April 2017 includes all group companies.

Comparable revenues were negatively affected by Easter holiday sales timing. In previous year, Easter holiday increased sales were in April, and this year in the end of March. PRFoods continues to review of its client and product portfolio, undertaken already in last year, to exit for lower margin product groups. 

Pro forma revenue is divided by largest target markets as following: Finland 4.8 million euros, UK 1.0 million euros, Estonia 0.5 million euros, Latvia 0.4 million euros and France 0.2 million euros. Remaining revenue 0.2 million euros consists of export to various countries.

Starting from 2018, the Group is publishing sales revenue monthly by product groups. Detailed overview of sales revenue by customer groups and countries will be published quarterly.

  Consolidated Pro Forma
Revenues mln EUR 04’2018 04’2017 change change % 04’2018 04’2017 change change %
Smoked products 2.8 1.8 1.1 +60.7% 2.8 3.4 -0.5 -16.2%
Other fish products 0.8 0.8 -0.03 -3.8% 0.8 1.0 -0.2 -24.1%
Raw fish and fillets 3.5 1.5 2.0 +131.7% 3.5 4.7 -1.2 -25.7%
Other 0.1 0.0 0.1 +8,183.8% 0.1 0.1 0.0 -32.7%
Total 7.1 4.1 3.1 +75.6% 7.1 9.2 -2.0 -22.1%

The largest increase compared to previous year in revenue came from the raw fish and fillets products group, which increased by +2.0 million euros, i.e. +131.7%. The revenue from the smoked products group increased by +1.1 million euros, i.e. +60.7% and the revenue from the other fish product group decreased by -0.03 million euros, i.e. -3.8%.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

Nachrichten zu Premia Foodsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Premia Foodsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11.05.18
Ölmarkt auf einem Ohr taub
11.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Premia Foods 0.84 0.00% Premia Foods

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk erwirbt Tesla-Aktien für fast 10 Millionen Dollar
Reise-Aktien: Nicht alles eitel Sonnenschein!
Boring Company: Elon Musk nennt Details zu seinen Lego-Plänen
Novartis erhält Zulassungserweiterung für MS-Mittel Gilenya
Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results
Jersey City Community Charter School, NJ -- Moody's affirms Jersey City Community Charter School's (NJ) Ba3 rating. Outlook is negative.
Teslas Produktionschef nimmt Auszeit
AGTech Announces First Quarterly 2018 Results
AT&T Donates $35K And Launches Text-To-Donate Campaign To Help Those Impacted By The Kilauea Volcano Eruptions
KW 19: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende - DAX verteidigt 13'000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, nachdem am Vortag die Schweizer Börse wegen Auffahrt geschlossen war.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB