PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in April 2018

In April 2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods increased by +75.6% y-o-y, i.e. by +3.1 million euros due to acquisition of new companies, reaching the level of 7.1 million euros. Comparable sales revenue decreased by -21.4%, i.e. -0.8 million euros.

The acquisition of John Ross Jr., Coln Valley and Trio Trading has increased Group’s sales by 3.7 million euros and will further support of strategy of international growth and profitability.

Sales revenue decreased in by -2.0 million euros, i.e. -22.1% compared to pro forma sales revenue in April 2017. Pro forma sales revenue in April 2017 includes all group companies.

Comparable revenues were negatively affected by Easter holiday sales timing. In previous year, Easter holiday increased sales were in April, and this year in the end of March. PRFoods continues to review of its client and product portfolio, undertaken already in last year, to exit for lower margin product groups.

Pro forma revenue is divided by largest target markets as following: Finland 4.8 million euros, UK 1.0 million euros, Estonia 0.5 million euros, Latvia 0.4 million euros and France 0.2 million euros. Remaining revenue 0.2 million euros consists of export to various countries.

Starting from 2018, the Group is publishing sales revenue monthly by product groups. Detailed overview of sales revenue by customer groups and countries will be published quarterly.

Consolidated Pro Forma Revenues mln EUR 04’2018 04’2017 change change % 04’2018 04’2017 change change % Smoked products 2.8 1.8 1.1 +60.7% 2.8 3.4 -0.5 -16.2% Other fish products 0.8 0.8 -0.03 -3.8% 0.8 1.0 -0.2 -24.1% Raw fish and fillets 3.5 1.5 2.0 +131.7% 3.5 4.7 -1.2 -25.7% Other 0.1 0.0 0.1 +8,183.8% 0.1 0.1 0.0 -32.7% Total 7.1 4.1 3.1 +75.6% 7.1 9.2 -2.0 -22.1%

The largest increase compared to previous year in revenue came from the raw fish and fillets products group, which increased by +2.0 million euros, i.e. +131.7%. The revenue from the smoked products group increased by +1.1 million euros, i.e. +60.7% and the revenue from the other fish product group decreased by -0.03 million euros, i.e. -3.8%.

