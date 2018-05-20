<
20.05.2018 20:00:00

PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 1st quarter of 2018 and 15 months of 2017/2018

Overview of the economic activities

Management commentary

PRFoods Q1 performance reflects improved business environment and continued efficiencies achieved through acquisitions in 2017. Q1 and 15 months results show positive trend which management believes to continue well into end of current financial year. Outlook for H1 2018 remains also positive.

PRFoods Q1 revenues were 22.7 million euros, increase of 115.3% year-on-year. EBITDA from operations 0.7 million euros and EBITDA 0.6 million euros, improvement respectively of 341.5% and 203.0% on yearly basis.

2017/2018 financial year was extended until 30.06.2018, to reflect financial year of acquired businesses, PRFoods 15 months figures were as follows: revenues 132.5 million euros, EBITDA from operations 7.6 million euros, EBITDA 5.6 million euros and net profit 1.7 million euros.

These numbers are in line with management expectations and prove that the strategy undertaken and executed by PRFoods is right.

First time since 2016 our Q1 EBITDA from operations is also positive, improving by 1.0 million euros compared to Q1 2017.

All our core markets performed well and we hope to increase in near future our exports to existing export markets. Similarly, all product and client groups all posted positive growth.

Fish farming Q1 biomass revaluation effect was similar to Q1 2017, despite the fact that rainbow trout prices had fallen by 17.9% on year-on-year. Salmon prices actually increased by 16.6% compared to last year. Salmon had an uptick end of Q1 due to colder winters and lower stock from other regions. Overall due to significant growth in fish consumption globally, we do not expect salmon or rainbow trout prices to fall. Compared to end of 2016 and Q1 2017 abnormal price fluctuations, we believe we are entering less volatile period at least in mid-term. PRFoods is looking to increase it is current fish farming capacity and is actively looking for new sites around Baltic Sea and Scotland.

At the end of Q1 biomass value was 4.6 million euros compared to 6.5 million euros year ago, while in tons decrease has been 7.7%, revaluation effect was -24.5%.

Cost efficiency of the business as percentage of sales has decreased across the board, with slight increase in staff costs. Employment costs increase was planned and in future we look more at automation and efficiencies as we are quite competitive in labour market and can attract best employees.

The average number of employees in Q1 2018 was 362. 

Capital structure of PRFoods is optimal at the moment, net debt is 16.7 million euros and equity is 24.5 million euros, equity level is 37.8%.

Debt to EBITDA has decreased to 2.7, in long term PRFoods would like to keep debt to EBITDA at 3-3.5 level. 

PRFoods share continue to be one of the best performing shares on year on year comparison, outperforming both OMX Tallinn and Baltic Benchmark indexes significantly (respectively 13.1%, 19.7%) having annualized return of 93.4%. 

Management of PRFoods maintains positive outlook for the remaining 2017/2018 financial year. We are restructuring our sales in Finland after departure of one of Trio’s main customers, but we are positive that we replace these sales directly to the same end consumers at higher margins. 

Main risks related to volatility of fish prices, Brexit, weak sterling remain, but management is taking active measures to counteract these risks. 

We thank our employees for doing an excellent job, our customers for buying our products and our shareholders for their continued support.

Quarterly presentation will be published on our website within 2 weeks. 

The 1st quarter of 2018 compared to the 1st quarter of 2017

  • Unaudited consolidated revenue 22.74 million euros, increase +12.18 million euros, i.e. +115.3%.
  • Gross margin 10.7%, increase +5.8 percentage points, i.e. +115.5%.
  • Negative impact from revaluation of biological assets -0.12 million euros (Q1 2017: negative effect -0.27 million euros).
  • EBITDA from operations +0.70 million euros, increase +0.99 million euros.
  • EBITDA +0.58 million euros, increase +1.14 million euros.
  • The operating profit +0.12 million euros, increase +1.00 million euros. 
  • Net loss -0.30 million euros, decrease -0.54 million.

The 15 months of 2017/2018 compared to the 12 months of 2016

  • Unaudited consolidated revenue 96.35 million euros, increase +48.92 million euros, i.e. +103.1%.
  • Gross margin 13.5%, increase +5.0 percentage points.
  • Negative impact from revaluation of biological assets -1.62 million euros (12 months 2016: positive impact of +2.26 million euros).
  • Effect of one-offs to the result -0.31 million euros (12 month 2016: negative influence -0.40 million euros).
  • EBITDA from operations +6.02 million euros, increase +5.26 million euros.
  • EBITDA +4.08 million euros, increase +1.47 million euros.
  • The operating profit +2.13 million euros, increase +0.75 million euros.
  • Net profit +1.12 million euros, increase +0.40 million euros.

KEY RATIOS

Income Statement, EUR mlnQ1 2018Q1 201715m 201712m 201712m 2016
Sales22.710.696.473.647.4
Gross profit2.40.513.010.64.0
EBITDA from operations0.7-0.36.05.40.8
EBITDA0.6-0.64.13.62.6
EBIT0.1-0.92.12.01.4
EBT-0.3-0.90.91.21.1
Net profit (-loss) -0.3-0.81.11.40.7
Gross margin 10.7%5.0%13.5%14.4%8.5%
Operational EBITDA margin3.1%-2.7%6.2%7.3%1.6%
EBITDA margin2.5%-5.3%4.2%4.8%5.5%
EBIT margin0.5%-8.3%2.2%2.7%2.9%
EBT margin-1.2%-8.5%1.0%1.6%2.4%
Net margin -1.3%-7.9%1.2%1.9%1.5%
Operating expense ratio10.3%11.2%10.0%9.9%10.1%


Balance Sheet, EUR mln31.03.201831.03.201731.12.201731.12.2016
Net debt16.71.616.60.3
Equity24.522.824.823.8
Working capital4.611.55.312.4
Assets64.833.367.035.1
Liquidity ratio1.22.41.22.4
Equity ratio 37.8%68.5%37.1%67.9%
Gearing ratio40.6%6.4%40.0%1.2%
Net debt-to-EBITDA2.76.43.10.4
ROE8.3%1.5%5.8%3.0%
ROA4.0%1.1%2.8%2.2%

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '00031.03.201831.03.201731.12.201731.12.2016
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents7,1283,5706,4914,374
Receivables and prepayments5,7732,5578,9824,056
Inventories13,4957,22511,7475,393
Biological assets4,5606,5435,5667,584
Total current assets30,95619,89532,78621,407
     
Deferred income tax214228222230
Long-term financial investments102102102103
Tangible fixed assets11,1297,11211,4257,285
Intangible assets22,4256,00722,4506,031
Total non-current assets33,87013,44934,19913,649
TOTAL ASSETS64,82633,34466,98535,056
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Loans and borrowings11,6154,27110,1053,716
Payables14,5213,95017,1155,131
Government grants265176306162
Total current liabilities26,4018,39727,5269,009
     
Loans and borrowings12,22986212,957940
Deferred tax liabilities503685523747
Government grants1,2165641,144551
Total non-current liabilities13,9482,11114,6242,238
TOTAL LIABILITIES40,34910,50842,15011,247
     
Share capital7,7377,7377,7377,737
Share premium14,00714,00714,00714,007
Treasury shares-390-390-390-256
Statutory capital reserve48124812
Currency translation reserve112428173428
Retained profit (-loss)2,8751,0423,1851,881
Equity attributable to parent24,38922,83624,76023,809
Non-controlling interest880750
TOTAL EQUITY24,47722,83624,83523,809
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES64,82633,34466,98535,056

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

EUR '000Q1 2018Q1 201715m 201712m 201712m 2016
Sales22,74010,56296,35073,61047,429
Cost of goods sold-20,299-10,036-83,333-63,034-43,410
Gross profit2,44152613,01710,5764,019
      
Operating expenses-2,351-1,179-9,657-7,306-4,785
  Selling and distribution expenses-1,659-837-6,809-5,150-3,346
  Administrative expenses-692-342-2,848-2,156-1,439
Other income/expenses15250392240-118
Fair value adjustment on biological assets-118-270-1,623-1,5052,263
Operating profit (-loss)124-8732,1292,0051,379
Financial income26642
Financial expenses-391-34-1,193-802-240
Profit (-loss) before tax-265-9019421,2071,141
Income tax-3262176208-426
Net profit (-loss) for the period-297-8391,1181,415715
      
Net profit (-loss) attributable to:     
Owners of the company-310-8391,0301,340715
Non-controlling interests13088750
Total net profit (-loss)-297-8391,1181,415715
      
Other comprehensive income (-loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:     
Foreign currency translation differences-610-316-255-43
Total comprehensive income (-expense)-358-8398021,160672
      
Total comprehensive income (-expense) attributable to:     
Owners of the Company-371-8397141,085672
Non-controlling interests13088750
Total comprehensive income (-expense) for the period-358-8398021,160672
      
Profit (-loss) per share (EUR)-0.01-0.020.020.030.02
      
Diluted profit (-loss) per share (EUR)-0.01-0.020.020.030.02

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

