25.05.2018 07:00:00

PRESS RELEASE; LEM reports changes in its announced management team

Fribourg, 25 May 2018 – LEM (SIX: LEHN) announces that Eric Chaussin, designated Senior Vice President Industry, has decided not to take on the position at the Company.

On 28 March 2018 LEM announced that Eric Chaussin would join LEM to head the Industry segment latest 1 July 2018. Yesterday, Mr. Chaussin informed the Company that for personal reasons he has decided not to take on the position.

LEM CEO Frank Rehfeld will continue to head the Industry segment on an interim basis. The Company will communicate the successor as SVP Industry in due course.

Financial calendar

The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March

28 June 2018

3 July 2018

5 July 2018

31 July 2018

6 November 2018

1 February 2019

22 May 2019

27 June 2019

2 July 2019

4 July 2019

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2017/18

Dividend ex-date

Dividend payment date

First-quarter results 2018/19

Half-year results 2018/19

Third-quarter results 2018/19

Year-end results 2018/19

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2018/19

Dividend ex-date

Dividend payment date

LEM – At the heart of power electronics

LEM is the market leader in providing innovative and high quality solutions for measuring electrical parameters. Its core products - current and voltage transducers - are used in a broad range of applications in drives & welding, renewable energies & power supplies, traction, high precision, conventional and green cars businesses. LEM’s strategy is to exploit the intrinsic strengths of its core business, and to develop opportunities in existing and new markets with new applications. LEM is a mid-size, global company with approximately 1’530 employees worldwide. It has production plants in Beijing (China), Sofia (Bulgaria), Geneva (Switzerland) and Tokyo (Japan), and a dedicated R&D Center in Lyon (France). With regional sales offices near its customers’ locations, the Company is able to offer a seamless service around the globe. LEM has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986; the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN.

www.lem.com

For further information please contact

Andrea Borla (CFO)

Phone: +41 22 706 1250

Email: investor@lem.com

