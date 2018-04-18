

DGAP-Media / 18.04.2018 / 13:55



Press release

PNE WIND Group strengthens the international project development

- Expansion of projects in France

- Wind farm in Sweden is under construction

Cuxhaven, April 18, 2018 - The PNE WIND Group, which is active internationally in the development of wind farms, made encouraging progress on projects in France and Sweden. While in France the St. Martin-L'Ars wind farm (10.3 MW) is about to go into operation, approval was granted for another project, the Dargies 2 wind farm (7.05 MW). In Sweden, PNE WIND is in charge of the construction of the Laxaskogen wind farm, which has already been sold.

Progress in France

The PNE WIND Group is increasingly successful on the French market with its own project pipeline of more than 450 megawatts. For example, approval was recently granted for the Dargies 2 project with three wind power turbines and 7.05 MW. In the St. Martin-L'Ars wind farm already sold, the commissioning of five turbines with a total nominal output of around 10.2 MW is already in full swing.

In Sweden, the Laxaskogen project (25.2 MW) developed by the PNE WIND Group was sold last year. The wind farm is under construction. The construction phase is supervised by PNE WIND within the framework of a service contract.

Strategy confirmed

"The current success of the PNE WIND Group confirms our strategy of further expanding our recognised qualifications in wind energy in various countries as well as in new markets," explains Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG. "On this successful foundation, we continue to develop. As a Clean Energy Solution Provider, we want to extend our expertise to other international markets in the future."

About the PNE WIND Group



PNE WIND Group, a company operating on an international level with two brands, PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Company has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider." From initial site exploration and the approval procedure performance to financing and turn-key construction to operation and re-powering, the Company's services encompass all the phases for developing and operating wind farms: based on this strong position, we continue to develop. In addition to wind energy, in the future the Company's offer will include photovoltaic, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen.

Contacts for enquiries