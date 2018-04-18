|
PNE WIND Group strengthens the international project development
PNE WIND Group strengthens the international project development
- Expansion of projects in France
- Wind farm in Sweden is under construction
Cuxhaven, April 18, 2018 - The PNE WIND Group, which is active internationally in the development of wind farms, made encouraging progress on projects in France and Sweden. While in France the St. Martin-L'Ars wind farm (10.3 MW) is about to go into operation, approval was granted for another project, the Dargies 2 wind farm (7.05 MW). In Sweden, PNE WIND is in charge of the construction of the Laxaskogen wind farm, which has already been sold.
Progress in France
In Sweden, the Laxaskogen project (25.2 MW) developed by the PNE WIND Group was sold last year. The wind farm is under construction. The construction phase is supervised by PNE WIND within the framework of a service contract.
Strategy confirmed
