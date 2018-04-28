<
28.04.2018 11:10:33

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2018 Financial Results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2018 Financial Results

28-Apr-2018 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Magnitogorsk, "28" April 2018      News Release

 

Notice of results

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel works (LSE: MMK) will announce its IFRS results for Q1 2018 ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 08, 2018.

Conference call will be held the same day at 3.00pm Moscow time, 1.00pm London time, 8.00am New York time.

To join the conference call, please dial:

United Kingdom Number:

+44 (0) 330 336 9105 (Local access) / 0800 358 6377 (Toll free) 

US Number:

+1 646-828-8193 (Local access) / 800-394-8218 (Toll free)

Russian Number:

+7 495 213 1767 (Local access) / 8 800 500 9283 (Toll free)

Conference ID: 8527831

 

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of Iron Ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million.

 

Contacts:

Investor Relations Department

Andrey Serov

tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97

e-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru

 
Kurz vor dem Wochenende präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt kaum verändert.

