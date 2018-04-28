|
28.04.2018 17:20:24
PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Press Release
Krasnodar
April 28, 2018
PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting
Krasnodar, April 28, 2018: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the holding of the Board of Directors meeting.
On April 28, 2018, the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on May 04, 2018 with the following agenda was made:
For further information, please contact:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,625 stores (12,283 convenience, 242 hypermarkets, 210 Magnit Family stores and 3,890 drogerie stores) in 2,764 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|5488
|EQS News ID:
|680639
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
17:20
|PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting (EQS Group)
|
20.04.18
|Magnit Announces EGM Results (EQS Group)
|
18.04.18
|PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Publication of its 2017 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
18.04.18
|Magnit Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting (EQS Group)
|
17.04.18
|PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Exclusion of its Bonds from the 'Third Level' Section of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange due to their Redemption (EQS Group)
|
13.04.18
|PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting (EQS Group)
|
18.09.17
|DGAP-UK-Regulatory: Magnit JSC (spons. GDR) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
|
27.04.18
|Gold weiter in der Defensive
|
27.04.18
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
|
27.04.18
|SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
|
23.04.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}