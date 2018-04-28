PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) is partnering with the All-Star Children’s Foundation, during the Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s Giving Challenge on May 1 – 2 from noon to noon, to help fund a new 5-acre, state-of-the-art campus that provides trauma-informed care for children of abuse.

PGT Innovations donated windows and doors for the new campus and will match up to $5,000 in contributions during the Giving Challenge. Donations will help open the doors for children who have been victimized by abuse and fund the facility that will provide children with trauma-informed care in a setting where children can find refuge in a place where healing occurs, hope is restored and spirits are renewed.

"PGT Innovations is proud to partner with the All Star Children’s Foundation,” said Danielle Mikesell, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at PGT Innovations. "Their mission to create world-class facilities and programs that help children who have suffered abuse and neglect by the hands of those they depended on to keep them safe exemplifies what can happen when good people act in love and compassion for those in need. Through our partnership, PGT Innovations is honored to help make a positive impact on the lives of children in our community as they are welcomed into the campus at All-Star Children’s Foundation.”

All-Star Children’s Foundation’s facility will include a center for trauma-focused clinical services and provide children, from infants to age 18, who have been victimized by abuse with a nurturing, family-style home environment and comprehensive, trauma-sensitive treatment. Developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, this program will become the gold standard in healing childhood trauma and developing children’s skills necessary to build resiliency.

During this 24-hour community-wide event, participants have an opportunity to be a hero. A $25 (or more) donation becomes $75 (or three times its original value) when matched by The Patterson Foundation and PGT Innovations. To support the All-Star Children’s Foundation, visit https://givingpartnerchallenge.org/npo/all-star-childrens-foundation-inc.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market and a commitment to always moving forward. The company’s trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

