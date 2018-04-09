PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2018 Results and Host Conference Call on May 1, 2018

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, to discuss the company's first quarter 2018 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Brad West, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. Please note that this time is later than the typical start time for the company’s recent conference calls. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 1st and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 877-883-0383 (U.S.) and 412-902-6506 (Canada and international). The conference ID is 6617629. A replay of the call will be available within approximately one hour after the end of the call on May 1, 2018, through May 15, 2018. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (international) and refer to pass code 10119077.

You may also provide your contact information in advance by using the following link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=6617629&r=true&info=company&b=16. At the time of the call, the phone number you provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference. The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with approximately 2,700 employees, creates value through customer relationships, understanding the needs of the industries it serves, a drive to create the strongest, safest impact-resistant products on the market, and a commitment to always moving our business and products forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

