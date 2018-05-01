PFIZER REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) reported financial results for first-quarter 2018 and reaffirmed all components of 2018 financial guidance.

Results for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017(3) are summarized below.

OVERALL RESULTS ($ in millions, except per share amounts) First-Quarter 2018 2017 Change Revenues $ 12,906 $ 12,779 1% Reported Net Income(1) 3,561 3,121 14% Reported Diluted EPS(1) 0.59 0.51 15% Adjusted Income(2) 4,668 4,192 11% Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) 0.77 0.69 12%

REVENUES ($ in millions) First-Quarter 2018 2017 % Change Total Oper. Innovative Health $ 7,829 $ 7,415 6 % 3 % Essential Health 5,077 5,364 (5 %) (9 %) Total Company $ 12,906 $ 12,779 1 % (2 %)

On February 3, 2017, Pfizer completed the sale of its global infusion therapy net assets, Hospira Infusion Systems (HIS). Therefore, financial results for the first quarter of 2018 do not reflect any contribution from legacy HIS operations, while the first quarter of 2017 reflects approximately one month of legacy HIS domestic operations and approximately two months of legacy HIS international operations(3).

Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. References to operational variances pertain to period-over-period growth rates that exclude the impact of foreign exchange(4).

2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(5)

Pfizer’s reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance is presented below.

Revenues $53.5 to $55.5 billion Adjusted Cost of Sales(2) as a Percentage of Revenues 20.5% to 21.5% Adjusted SI&A Expenses(2) $14.0 to $15.0 billion Adjusted R&D Expenses(2) $7.4 to $7.9 billion Adjusted Other (Income)/Deductions(2) Approximately $400 million of income Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income(2),(6) Approximately 17.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) $2.90 to $3.00

Financial guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS(2) now anticipates share repurchases totaling approximately $6.1 billion in 2018, which includes shares repurchased during first-quarter 2018. Dilution related to share-based employee compensation programs is expected to offset by approximately half the reduction in shares associated with these share repurchases.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

During first-quarter 2018, Pfizer returned $8.1 billion directly to shareholders, through a combination of:



$2.0 billion of dividends, or $0.34 per share of common stock; and $6.1 billion of share repurchases, composed of $2.1 billion of open-market share repurchases and a $4.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement executed in March 2018.

As of May 1, 2018, Pfizer’s remaining share repurchase authorization was $10.3 billion.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

Ian Read, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first-quarter 2018 financial results were solid, driven by continued strength from our anchor brands, primarily Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz. The Essential Health business delivered strong growth in emerging markets and biosimilars but was negatively impacted by continued legacy Hospira product supply shortages in the U.S. as well as product losses of exclusivity. We remain focused on executing our commercial strategies, managing expenses, advancing our pipeline and prudently allocating our capital to position Pfizer for sustainable success.

"Our pipeline today, with a range of targeted compounds, biologics and vaccines, is as deep and focused as it has ever been. With several potential near-term opportunities in core therapeutic areas, I believe our pipeline presents an unprecedented opportunity to deliver a life-changing impact on a growing number of patients while creating enhanced value for all of our stakeholders,” Mr. Read concluded.

Frank D’Amelio, Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "First-quarter 2018 results were in-line with our expectations and we remain on track to deliver a solid financial performance in 2018. We reaffirmed all components of our 2018 financial guidance, reflecting our performance to date as well as our confidence in the business going forward. Additionally, in first-quarter 2018, we returned $8.1 billion directly to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating our continued commitment to returning capital to our shareholders.”

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (First-Quarter 2018 vs. First-Quarter 2017)

First-quarter 2018 revenues totaled $12.9 billion, an increase of $127 million, or 1%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting the favorable impact of foreign exchange of $430 million, or 3%, partially offset by an operational decline of $302 million, or 2%.

Innovative Health Highlights

IH revenues increased 3% operationally in first-quarter 2018, primarily driven by continued growth from key brands including Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz. Global operational revenue growth for Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz was 35%, 30% and 29%, respectively.

First-quarter 2018 IH operational revenue growth was negatively impacted primarily by the loss of exclusivity of Viagra in the U.S. in December 2017 and the resulting shift in the reporting of U.S. and Canada Viagra revenues to the Essential Health business at the beginning of 2018 (3) . IH operational revenue growth was also negatively impacted by lower revenues for Enbrel in most developed Europe markets due to continued biosimilar competition. In the U.S., revenue for Ibrance, Xeljanz and certain other products was negatively impacted by customer buying patterns.

. IH operational revenue growth was also negatively impacted by lower revenues for Enbrel in most developed Europe markets due to continued biosimilar competition. In the U.S., revenue for Ibrance, Xeljanz and certain other products was negatively impacted by customer buying patterns. Global Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 revenues declined 3% operationally in first-quarter 2018.



Prevenar 13 revenues in international markets increased 16% operationally, primarily due to the favorable impact of the inclusion of Prevenar 13 in additional national immunization programs in certain emerging markets for the adult indication as well as higher volumes for the pediatric indication resulting from the second-quarter 2017 launch of Prevenar 13 in China and increased shipments associated with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, partially offset by the overall unfavorable impact of timing associated with government purchases in certain international markets compared with the prior-year quarter. In the U.S., Prevnar 13 revenues declined 12%, primarily due to lower government purchases in first-quarter 2018 compared to first-quarter 2017 for the pediatric indication due to a change in ordering patterns and, to a lesser extent, the continued decline in revenues for the adult indication due to a smaller remaining "catch up” opportunity compared to the prior-year quarter.



Essential Health Highlights

First-quarter 2018 EH revenues declined 9% operationally, negatively impacted primarily by a 15% operational decline from the Sterile Injectable Pharmaceuticals (SIP) portfolio, primarily due to continued legacy Hospira product shortages in the U.S. EH operational revenue growth was also negatively impacted by a 15% operational decline from the Peri-LOE Products portfolio, primarily due to expected declines in Lyrica in developed Europe and Pristiq in the U.S., partially offset by the addition of Viagra U.S. revenues previously recorded in the IH business. These declines were partially offset primarily by 12% operational growth in emerging markets and 53% operational growth from Biosimilars, primarily from Inflectra in certain channels in the U.S. as well as in developed Europe.

GAAP Reported(1) Income Statement Highlights

SELECTED TOTAL COMPANY REPORTED COSTS AND EXPENSES(1) ($ in millions) (Favorable)/Unfavorable First-Quarter 2018 2017 % Change Total Oper. Cost of Sales(1) $ 2,563 $ 2,468 4% (6%) Percent of Revenues 19.9 % 19.3 % N/A N/A SI&A Expenses(1) 3,412 3,315 3% — R&D Expenses(1) 1,743 1,716 2% 1% Total $ 7,718 $ 7,498 3% (2%) Other (Income)/Deductions––net(1) ($178 ) $ 60 * * Effective Tax Rate on Reported Income(1),(6) 13.5 % 20.8 % * Indicates calculation not meaningful or result is equal to or greater than 100%.

Pfizer recorded other income––net(1) in first-quarter 2018 compared with other deductions––net(1) in first-quarter 2017 primarily due to:

higher income from collaborations, out-licensing arrangements and sale of compound/product rights; and

unrealized net gains on equity securities, reflecting the adoption of a new accounting standard in first-quarter 2018. Prior to the adoption of the new standard, net unrealized gains and losses on virtually all readily tradeable equity securities were reported in Accumulated other comprehensive income.

Pfizer’s effective tax rate on Reported income(1) for first-quarter 2018 was favorably impacted by the December 2017 enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)(6).

Adjusted(2) Income Statement Highlights

SELECTED TOTAL COMPANY ADJUSTED COSTS AND EXPENSES(2) ($ in millions) (Favorable)/Unfavorable First-Quarter 2018 2017 % Change Total Oper. Adjusted Cost of Sales(2) $ 2,536 $ 2,432 4% (6%) Percent of Revenues 19.7 % 19.0 % N/A N/A Adjusted SI&A Expenses(2) 3,286 3,295 — (3%) Adjusted R&D Expenses(2) 1,739 1,713 1% 1% Total $ 7,561 $ 7,440 2% (3%) Adjusted Other (Income)/Deductions––net(2) ($322 ) ($100 ) * * Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income(2),(6) 16.4 % 22.3 % * Indicates calculation not meaningful or result is equal to or greater than 100%.

Pfizer’s effective tax rate on Adjusted income(2) for first-quarter 2018 was favorably impacted by the aforementioned December 2017 enactment of the TCJA(6).

First-quarter 2018 diluted weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate Reported(1) and Adjusted(2) diluted EPS declined by 35 million shares compared to the prior-year quarter due to Pfizer’s ongoing share repurchase program, reflecting the impact of the $5 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement executed in February 2017 and completed in May 2017 and, to a lesser extent, share repurchases during first-quarter 2018, partially offset by dilution related to share-based employee compensation programs.

A full reconciliation of Reported(1) to Adjusted(2) financial measures and associated footnotes can be found starting on page 18 of the press release located at the hyperlink below.

RECENT NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS (Since January 30, 2018)

Product Developments

Bavencio (avelumab) -- In February 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates its biopharmaceutical business as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada (Merck KGaA), and Pfizer announced results from the Phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 200 trial comparing avelumab to docetaxel in patients with unresectable, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed after treatment with a platinum-containing doublet therapy. While the trial did not meet its pre-specified endpoint of improving overall survival (OS) in patients with programmed death ligand-1-positive (PD-L1+) (1% or higher) tumors, the proportion of patients in the chemotherapy arm crossing over to immune checkpoint inhibitors outside the study was higher than previously reported in post-platinum immunotherapy clinical trials, which may have confounded this trial outcome (percentage of patients receiving subsequent checkpoint inhibitor therapy: docetaxel arm 26.4%; avelumab arm 5.7%). Improvements in OS versus the control arm were observed in the moderate-to-high PD-L1+ expression (50% or greater, which represented approximately 40% of the study population) and high PD-L1+ expression (PD-L1+ expression 80% or greater, which represented approximately 30% of the study population) population subsets. The safety profile for avelumab in this trial was consistent with that observed in the overall JAVELIN clinical development program; no new safety signals were identified.

-- In February 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates its biopharmaceutical business as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada (Merck KGaA), and Pfizer announced results from the Phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 200 trial comparing avelumab to docetaxel in patients with unresectable, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed after treatment with a platinum-containing doublet therapy. While the trial did not meet its pre-specified endpoint of improving overall survival (OS) in patients with programmed death ligand-1-positive (PD-L1+) (1% or higher) tumors, the proportion of patients in the chemotherapy arm crossing over to immune checkpoint inhibitors outside the study was higher than previously reported in post-platinum immunotherapy clinical trials, which may have confounded this trial outcome (percentage of patients receiving subsequent checkpoint inhibitor therapy: docetaxel arm 26.4%; avelumab arm 5.7%). Improvements in OS versus the control arm were observed in the moderate-to-high PD-L1+ expression (50% or greater, which represented approximately 40% of the study population) and high PD-L1+ expression (PD-L1+ expression 80% or greater, which represented approximately 30% of the study population) population subsets. The safety profile for avelumab in this trial was consistent with that observed in the overall JAVELIN clinical development program; no new safety signals were identified. Bosulif (bosutinib) (7) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the European Commission (EC) approved an indication extension for Bosulif for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia (Ph+ CML). Bosulif previously received conditional marketing authorization from the EC in March 2013 for the treatment of adult patients with chronic phase, accelerated phase and blast phase Ph+ CML previously treated with one or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and for whom imatinib, nilotinib and dasatinib are not considered appropriate treatment options.

-- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the European Commission (EC) approved an indication extension for Bosulif for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia (Ph+ CML). Bosulif previously received conditional marketing authorization from the EC in March 2013 for the treatment of adult patients with chronic phase, accelerated phase and blast phase Ph+ CML previously treated with one or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and for whom imatinib, nilotinib and dasatinib are not considered appropriate treatment options. Chantix/Champix (varenicline) -- In March 2018, Pfizer announced results from a Phase 4 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Chantix/Champix for smoking cessation in nicotine dependent adolescents 12-19 years of age. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of the four-week continuous abstinence rate at weeks 9 through 12 for Chantix/Champix compared to placebo. The study is a regulatory post-marketing commitment for Chantix/Champix in the U.S. and the European Union (EU) for adolescents 12-16 years and 12-17 years of age, respectively. As part of planned regulatory interactions in the U.S. and EU, these data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric exclusivity determination.

-- In March 2018, Pfizer announced results from a Phase 4 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Chantix/Champix for smoking cessation in nicotine dependent adolescents 12-19 years of age. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of the four-week continuous abstinence rate at weeks 9 through 12 for Chantix/Champix compared to placebo. The study is a regulatory post-marketing commitment for Chantix/Champix in the U.S. and the European Union (EU) for adolescents 12-16 years and 12-17 years of age, respectively. As part of planned regulatory interactions in the U.S. and EU, these data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric exclusivity determination. Inlyta (axitinib) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee for the Phase 3 ATLAS trial evaluating Inlyta as adjuvant therapy for patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after nephrectomy recommended stopping the trial at a planned interim analysis due to futility. The recommendation was based on the study failing to demonstrate a clear improvement in the primary endpoint of extending disease-free survival for patients treated with Inlyta compared with patients treated with placebo. No new safety signals were observed, and the safety profile was consistent with the known profile of Inlyta in advanced RCC.

-- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee for the Phase 3 ATLAS trial evaluating Inlyta as adjuvant therapy for patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after nephrectomy recommended stopping the trial at a planned interim analysis due to futility. The recommendation was based on the study failing to demonstrate a clear improvement in the primary endpoint of extending disease-free survival for patients treated with Inlyta compared with patients treated with placebo. No new safety signals were observed, and the safety profile was consistent with the known profile of Inlyta in advanced RCC. Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the EC approved Mylotarg in combination with daunorubicin and cytarabine for the treatment of patients age 15 years and above with previously untreated, de novo, CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia, except acute promyelocytic leukemia.

-- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the EC approved Mylotarg in combination with daunorubicin and cytarabine for the treatment of patients age 15 years and above with previously untreated, de novo, CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia, except acute promyelocytic leukemia. Steglatro (ertugliflozin), Steglujan (ertugliflozin and sitagliptin) and Segluromet (ertugliflozin and metformin hydrochloride) -- In March 2018, the EC approved the oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Steglatro (ertugliflozin) and the two fixed-dose combinations Steglujan (ertugliflozin and sitagliptin) and Segluromet (ertugliflozin and metformin hydrochloride) for use in adults aged 18 years and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control. These products will be exclusively promoted by Merck, known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, in the EU.

-- In March 2018, the EC approved the oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Steglatro (ertugliflozin) and the two fixed-dose combinations Steglujan (ertugliflozin and sitagliptin) and Segluromet (ertugliflozin and metformin hydrochloride) for use in adults aged 18 years and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control. These products will be exclusively promoted by Merck, known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, in the EU. Sutent (sunitinib malate) -- In February 2018, Pfizer announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended against expanding use of Sutent to include the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at a high risk of recurrent RCC following nephrectomy. The CHMP’s recommendation is not binding but will now be taken into consideration by the EC. There is currently no approved adjuvant treatment option available for patients with non-metastatic RCC at high risk for recurrence in the EU.

-- In February 2018, Pfizer announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended against expanding use of Sutent to include the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at a high risk of recurrent RCC following nephrectomy. The CHMP’s recommendation is not binding but will now be taken into consideration by the EC. There is currently no approved adjuvant treatment option available for patients with non-metastatic RCC at high risk for recurrence in the EU. Trumenba (Meningococcal Serogroup B Bivalent Recombinant Lipoprotein vaccine) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that Trumenba received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for active immunization to prevent invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis group B (MenB) in children ages 1 through 9 years. This is the first Breakthrough Therapy designation for a MenB vaccine to help protect children as young as 1 year of age. Trumenba previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2014 for the prevention of MenB in adolescents and young adults ages 10 through 25 years, and later the same year received FDA approval as the first MenB vaccine approved in the U.S.

-- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that Trumenba received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for active immunization to prevent invasive disease caused by group B (MenB) in children ages 1 through 9 years. This is the first Breakthrough Therapy designation for a MenB vaccine to help protect children as young as 1 year of age. Trumenba previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2014 for the prevention of MenB in adolescents and young adults ages 10 through 25 years, and later the same year received FDA approval as the first MenB vaccine approved in the U.S. Vyndaqel (tafamidis) -- In March 2018, Pfizer announced that the Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) study evaluating tafamidis for the treatment of transthyretin cardiomyopathy (TTR-CM) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the combination of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations compared to placebo at 30 months. The preliminary safety data showed that tafamidis was generally well tolerated in this population and no new safety signals were identified. Vyndaqel is approved in 40 countries for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) in adult patients with early-stage symptomatic polyneuropathy to delay peripheral neurologic impairment. Tafamidis is an investigational treatment for TTR-CM and is not approved for this indication.

-- In March 2018, Pfizer announced that the Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) study evaluating tafamidis for the treatment of transthyretin cardiomyopathy (TTR-CM) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the combination of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations compared to placebo at 30 months. The preliminary safety data showed that tafamidis was generally well tolerated in this population and no new safety signals were identified. Vyndaqel is approved in 40 countries for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) in adult patients with early-stage symptomatic polyneuropathy to delay peripheral neurologic impairment. Tafamidis is an investigational treatment for TTR-CM and is not approved for this indication. Xeljanz (tofacitinib)



In April 2018, the CHMP of the EMA adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorization for Xeljanz to include Xeljanz in combination with methotrexate for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy. The CHMP’s opinion will now be reviewed by the EC, which has the authority to approve medicines for the EU. In March 2018, Pfizer announced a positive outcome from an FDA Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee (GIDAC) meeting. The GIDAC met to discuss Pfizer’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xeljanz, which is currently under review by the FDA, for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The role of the GIDAC is to provide recommendations to the FDA; however, the recommendations are not binding. The FDA’s decision on whether or not to approve Xeljanz for UC is expected by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date in June 2018.

Xtandi (enzalutamide)



In March 2018, Pfizer and Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) announced that a sNDA for Xtandi was accepted for filing and granted Priority Review designation by the FDA. If approved, the sNDA would expand the indication of Xtandi to include men with non-metastatic (M0) Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), based on data from the Phase 3 PROSPER trial. Xtandi is currently indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic CRPC. The PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is in July 2018. In addition, the EMA validated the Type II Variation for Xtandi seeking to expand the current indication to the same patient population. In February 2018, Pfizer and Astellas announced results from the Phase 3 PROSPER trial in patients with M0 CRPC. The results show that the use of Xtandi plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly reduced the risk of developing metastases or death by 71% compared to ADT alone. The median for the primary endpoint, metastasis-free survival, was 36.6 months for men who received Xtandi compared to 14.7 months with ADT alone. Full results were presented at the 2018 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.



Pipeline Developments

A comprehensive update of Pfizer’s development pipeline was published today and is now available at www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline. It includes an overview of Pfizer’s research and a list of compounds in development with targeted indication and phase of development, as well as mechanism of action for some candidates in Phase 1 and all candidates from Phase 2 through registration.

Dacomitinib (PF-00299804) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for dacomitinib, a pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) TKI, for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR-activating mutations. The PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is in September 2018. The EMA has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for dacomitinib for the same indication.

-- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for dacomitinib, a pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) TKI, for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR-activating mutations. The PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is in September 2018. The EMA has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for dacomitinib for the same indication. Lorlatinib (PF-06463922) -- In February 2018, Pfizer announced that the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for the company’s NDA for lorlatinib, an investigational, anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) TKI for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC, in patients previously treated with one or more ALK TKIs. The PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is in August 2018. The EMA and the Japan Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency have also accepted marketing applications for the use of lorlatinib.

-- In February 2018, Pfizer announced that the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for the company’s NDA for lorlatinib, an investigational, anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) TKI for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC, in patients previously treated with one or more ALK TKIs. The PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is in August 2018. The EMA and the Japan Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency have also accepted marketing applications for the use of lorlatinib. PF-04965842 -- In February 2018, Pfizer announced that its once-daily oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor PF-04965842 received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The Phase 3 program for PF-04965842 initiated in December 2017 and is the first trial in the JAK1 Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy and Safety (JADE) global development program.

-- In February 2018, Pfizer announced that its once-daily oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor PF-04965842 received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The Phase 3 program for PF-04965842 initiated in December 2017 and is the first trial in the JAK1 Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy and Safety (JADE) global development program. PF-05280014 (proposed biosimilar trastuzumab) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in response to the Biologics License Application for the company’s proposed trastuzumab biosimilar. In the CRL, the FDA highlighted the need for additional technical information. The additional requested information does not relate to safety or clinical data submitted in the application. Pfizer is working closely with the FDA to address the contents of the letter and remains committed to bringing this important medicine to patients in the U.S.

-- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in response to the Biologics License Application for the company’s proposed trastuzumab biosimilar. In the CRL, the FDA highlighted the need for additional technical information. The additional requested information does not relate to safety or clinical data submitted in the application. Pfizer is working closely with the FDA to address the contents of the letter and remains committed to bringing this important medicine to patients in the U.S. PF-06939926 -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that a Phase 1b clinical trial for its mini-dystrophin gene therapy candidate, PF-06939926, in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) was initiated. The first boy received an infusion of the mini-dystrophin gene on March 22nd, administered under the supervision of principal investigator, Edward Smith, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at Duke University Medical Center. Screening and enrollment of patients is expected to continue at up to four clinical research sites in the U.S. Early data from this trial are expected in the first half of 2019, once the first patient has been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. The multi-center, open-label, non-randomized, ascending dose study of a single intravenous infusion of PF-06939926 will enroll approximately 12 ambulatory boys aged 5 to 12 years with DMD. In addition to evaluating safety and tolerability, the study will evaluate measurements of dystrophin expression and distribution, as well as assessments of muscle strength, quality and function. As part of the screening process, potential candidates for treatment will be tested to confirm a negative result for antibodies against the adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) capsid and for a T-cell (immune) response to dystrophin.

Corporate Developments

In April 2018, Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Allogene) announced that the two companies entered into an asset contribution agreement for Pfizer’s portfolio of assets related to allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy, an investigational immune cell therapy approach to treating cancer. Allogene is co-founded and led by former executives of Kite Pharma. Pfizer views this agreement as an attractive opportunity to support the continued development of allogeneic CAR T therapy in a highly focused and skilled manner. Pfizer will continue to participate financially in the development of the CAR T portfolio through a 25% ownership stake in Allogene. Separately, Pfizer maintains its approximate 8% ownership stake in Cellectis through an equity agreement entered into in 2014 by which Pfizer obtained exclusive rights to pursue the development and commercialization of certain Cellectis CAR T therapies. These CAR T therapy development programs obtained from Cellectis comprise the assets contributed to Allogene.

On March 12, 2018, Pfizer entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank N.A. (Citibank) to repurchase $4.0 billion of Pfizer’s common stock. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, on March 14, 2018, Pfizer paid $4.0 billion to Citibank and received an initial delivery of approximately 87 million shares of Pfizer common stock from Citibank. At settlement of the agreement, which is expected to occur during or prior to the third quarter of 2018, Citibank may be required to deliver additional shares of common stock to Pfizer, or, under certain circumstances, Pfizer may be required to deliver shares of its common stock or may elect to make a cash payment to Citibank, with the number of shares to be delivered or the amount of such payment based on the volume-weighted average price of Pfizer’s common stock during the term of the transaction.

(1) Revenues is defined as revenues in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reported net income is defined as net income attributable to Pfizer Inc. in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as reported diluted EPS attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Adjusted income and its components and Adjusted diluted EPS are defined as reported U.S. GAAP net income(1) and its components and reported diluted EPS(1) excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs, discontinued operations and certain significant items (some of which may recur, such as restructuring or legal charges, but which management does not believe are reflective of ongoing core operations). Adjusted cost of sales, Adjusted selling, informational and administrative (SI&A) expenses, Adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses and Adjusted other (income)/deductions are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall Adjusted income measure. As described in the Financial Review––Non-GAAP Financial Measure (Adjusted Income) section of Pfizer’s 2017 Financial Report, which was filed as Exhibit 13 to Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, management uses Adjusted income, among other factors, to set performance goals and to measure the performance of the overall company. Because Adjusted income is an important internal measurement for Pfizer, management believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this performance measure. Pfizer reports Adjusted income, certain components of Adjusted income, and Adjusted diluted EPS in order to portray the results of the company’s major operations––the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing and sale of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare (OTC) products––prior to considering certain income statement elements. See the accompanying reconciliations of certain GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted information for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017. The Adjusted income and its components and Adjusted diluted EPS measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. (3) Pfizer’s fiscal year-end for international subsidiaries is November 30 while Pfizer’s fiscal year-end for U.S. subsidiaries is December 31. Therefore, Pfizer’s first quarter for U.S. subsidiaries reflect the three months ending on April 1, 2018 and April 2, 2017 while Pfizer’s first quarter for subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. reflect the three months ending on February 25, 2018 and February 26, 2017. (4) References to operational variances in this press release pertain to period-over-period growth rates that exclude the impact of foreign exchange. The operational variances are determined by multiplying or dividing, as appropriate, the current period U.S. dollar results by the current period average foreign exchange rates and then multiplying or dividing, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior-year period average foreign exchange rates. Although exchange rate changes are part of Pfizer’s business, they are not within Pfizer’s control. Exchange rate changes, however, can mask positive or negative trends in the business; therefore, Pfizer believes presenting operational variances provides useful information in evaluating the results of its business. (5) The 2018 financial guidance reflects the following:

Pfizer does not provide guidance for GAAP Reported financial measures (other than revenues) or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP Reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and potential future asset impairments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP Reported results for the guidance period.

Does not assume the completion of any business development transactions not completed as of April 1, 2018, including any one-time upfront payments associated with such transactions.

Guidance for Adjusted other (income)/deductions (2) does not attempt to forecast unrealized net gains or losses on equity securities. Pfizer is unable to predict with reasonable certainty unrealized gains or losses on equity securities in a given period. Net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities are now recorded in Adjusted other (income)/deductions (2) during each quarter, reflecting the adoption of a new accounting standard in the first quarter of 2018. Prior to the adoption of the new standard, net unrealized gains and losses on virtually all readily tradeable equity securities were reported in Accumulated other comprehensive income.

does not attempt to forecast unrealized net gains or losses on equity securities. Pfizer is unable to predict with reasonable certainty unrealized gains or losses on equity securities in a given period. Net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities are now recorded in Adjusted other (income)/deductions during each quarter, reflecting the adoption of a new accounting standard in the first quarter of 2018. Prior to the adoption of the new standard, net unrealized gains and losses on virtually all readily tradeable equity securities were reported in Accumulated other comprehensive income. Exchange rates assumed are a blend of the actual exchange rates in effect through first-quarter 2018 and mid-April 2018 exchange rates for the remainder of the year.

Reflects an anticipated negative revenue impact of $2.0 billion due to recent and expected generic and biosimilar competition for certain products that have recently lost or are anticipated to soon lose patent protection. Assumes no generic competition for Lyrica in the U.S. until June 2019, which is contingent upon a six-month patent-term extension granted by the FDA for pediatric exclusivity, which the company is currently pursuing.

Reflects a full year contribution from Consumer Healthcare. Pfizer continues to expect that any decision regarding strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare will be made during 2018.

Reflects the anticipated favorable impact of $1.3 billion on revenues and $0.09 on Adjusted diluted EPS (2) as a result of favorable changes in foreign exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar compared to foreign exchange rates from 2017.

as a result of favorable changes in foreign exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar compared to foreign exchange rates from 2017. Guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS(2) assumes diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 6.0 billion shares, which reflects share repurchases totaling approximately $6.1 billion in 2018. Dilution related to share-based employee compensation programs is expected to offset by approximately half the reduction in shares associated with these share repurchases.

(6) Given the significant changes resulting from and complexities associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the estimated financial impacts associated with the TCJA that were recorded in fourth-quarter 2017 are provisional and subject to further analysis, interpretation and clarification of the TCJA, which could result in changes to these estimates during 2018. (7) Pfizer and Avillion entered into an exclusive collaborative development agreement in 2014 to conduct the BFORE trial, which supported the approval of the indication extension for Bosulif for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed chronic phase Ph+ CML. Under the terms of the agreement, Avillion operationalized and funded the trial to generate the clinical data used to support this application and other potential regulatory filings for marketing authorization for Bosulif as first-line treatment for patients with chronic phase Ph+ CML. Pfizer retains all rights to commercialize Bosulif globally.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this earnings release and the related attachments is as of May 1, 2018. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release and the related attachments as a result of new information or future events or developments.

This earnings release and the related attachments contain forward-looking statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, approvals, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits of Pfizer’s products and product candidates, strategic reviews, capital allocation, business-development plans, the benefits expected from our acquisitions and other business development activities, manufacturing and product supply and plans relating to share repurchases and dividends, among other things, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as "will,” "may,” "could,” "likely,” "ongoing,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” "assume,” "target,” "forecast,” "guidance,” "goal,” "objective,” "aim” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following:

the outcome of research and development activities, including, without limitation, the ability to meet anticipated pre-clinical and clinical trial commencement and completion dates, regulatory submission and approval dates, and launch dates for product candidates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable pre-clinical and clinical trial results, including unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing clinical data;

decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve our drug applications, which will depend on the assessment by such regulatory authorities of the benefit-risk profile suggested by the totality of the efficacy and safety information submitted; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling, ingredients and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our products; and uncertainties regarding our ability to address the comments received by us from regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency with respect to certain of our drug applications to the satisfaction of those authorities;

the speed with which regulatory authorizations, pricing approvals and product launches may be achieved;

the outcome of post-approval clinical trials, which could result in the loss of marketing approval for a product or changes in the labeling for, and/or increased or new concerns about the safety or efficacy of, a product that could affect its availability or commercial potential;

risks associated with preliminary, early stage or interim data, including the risk that final results of studies for which preliminary, early stage or interim data have been provided and/or additional clinical trials may be different from (including less favorable than) the preliminary, early stage or interim data results and may not support further clinical development of the applicable product candidate or indication;

the success of external business-development activities, including the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of announced transactions in the anticipated time frame or at all or to realize the anticipated benefits of such transactions;

competitive developments, including the impact on our competitive position of new product entrants, in-line branded products, generic products, private label products, biosimilars and product candidates that treat diseases and conditions similar to those treated by our in-line drugs and drug candidates;

the implementation by the FDA and regulatory authorities in certain other countries of an abbreviated legal pathway to approve biosimilar products, which could subject our biologic products to competition from biosimilar products, with attendant competitive pressures, after the expiration of any applicable exclusivity period and patent rights;

risks related to our ability to develop and launch biosimilars, including risks associated with "at risk” launches, defined as the marketing of a product by Pfizer before the final resolution of litigation (including any appeals) brought by a third party alleging that such marketing would infringe one or more patents owned or controlled by the third party;

the ability to meet competition from generic, branded and biosimilar products after the loss or expiration of patent protection for our products or competitor products;

the ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally;

difficulties or delays in manufacturing, including delays caused by natural events, such as hurricanes; supply shortages at our facilities; and legal or regulatory actions, such as warning letters, suspension of manufacturing, seizure of product, debarment, injunctions or voluntary recall of a product;

trade buying patterns;

the impact of existing and future legislation and regulatory provisions on product exclusivity;

trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment, and our ability to obtain or maintain timely or adequate pricing or formulary placement for our products;

the impact of any significant spending reductions or cost controls affecting Medicare, Medicaid or other publicly funded or subsidized health programs or changes in the tax treatment of employer-sponsored health insurance that may be implemented;

the impact of any U.S. healthcare reform or legislation, including any replacement, repeal, modification or invalidation of some or all of the provisions of the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as amended by the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act;

U.S. federal or state legislation or regulatory action and/or policy efforts affecting, among other things, pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access, including under Medicaid, Medicare and other publicly funded or subsidized health programs; patient out-of-pocket costs for medicines, manufacturer prices and/or price increases that could result in new mandatory rebates and discounts or other pricing restrictions; the importation of prescription drugs from outside the U.S. at prices that are regulated by governments of various foreign countries; restrictions on direct-to-consumer advertising; limitations on interactions with healthcare professionals; or the use of comparative effectiveness methodologies that could be implemented in a manner that focuses primarily on the cost differences and minimizes the therapeutic differences among pharmaceutical products and restricts access to innovative medicines; as well as pricing pressures for our products as a result of highly competitive insurance markets;

legislation or regulatory action in markets outside the U.S. affecting pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access, including, in particular, continued government-mandated reductions in prices and access restrictions for certain biopharmaceutical products to control costs in those markets;

the exposure of our operations outside the U.S. to possible capital and exchange controls, expropriation and other restrictive government actions, changes in intellectual property legal protections and remedies, as well as political unrest, unstable governments and legal systems and inter-governmental disputes;

contingencies related to actual or alleged environmental contamination;

claims and concerns that may arise regarding the safety or efficacy of in-line products and product candidates;

any significant breakdown, infiltration or interruption of our information technology systems and infrastructure;

legal defense costs, insurance expenses and settlement costs;

the risk of an adverse decision or settlement and the adequacy of reserves related to legal proceedings, including patent litigation, product liability and other product-related litigation, including personal injury, consumer, off-label promotion, securities, antitrust and breach of contract claims, commercial, environmental, government investigations, employment and other legal proceedings, including various means for resolving asbestos litigation, as well as tax issues;

the risk that our currently pending or future patent applications may not result in issued patents, or be granted on a timely basis, or any patent-term extensions that we seek may not be granted on a timely basis, if at all;

our ability to protect our patents and other intellectual property, both domestically and internationally;

interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, including the impact of possible currency devaluations in countries experiencing high inflation rates;

governmental laws and regulations affecting domestic and foreign operations, including, without limitation, tax obligations and changes affecting the tax treatment by the U.S. of income earned outside the U.S. that may result from pending and possible future proposals, including further clarifications and/or interpretations of the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act;

any significant issues involving our largest wholesale distributors, which account for a substantial portion of our revenues;

the possible impact of the increased presence of counterfeit medicines in the pharmaceutical supply chain on our revenues and on patient confidence in the integrity of our medicines;

the end result of any negotiations between the U.K. government and the EU regarding the terms of the U.K.’s exit from the EU, which could have implications on our research, commercial and general business operations in the U.K. and the EU, including the approval and supply of our products;

any significant issues that may arise related to the outsourcing of certain operational and staff functions to third parties, including with regard to quality, timeliness and compliance with applicable legal requirements and industry standards;

any significant issues that may arise related to our joint ventures and other third-party business arrangements;

changes in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles;

further clarifications and/or changes in interpretations of existing laws and regulations, or changes in laws and regulations, in the U.S. and other countries;

uncertainties related to general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions including, without limitation, uncertainties related to the impact on Pfizer, our customers, suppliers and lenders and counterparties to our foreign-exchange and interest-rate agreements of challenging global economic conditions and recent and possible future changes in global financial markets; the related risk that our allowance for doubtful accounts may not be adequate; and the risks related to volatility of our income due to changes in the market value of equity investments;

any changes in business, political and economic conditions due to actual or threatened terrorist activity in the U.S. and other parts of the world, and related U.S. military action overseas;

growth in costs and expenses;

changes in our product, segment and geographic mix;

the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs, discontinued operations and certain significant items;

the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, internal reorganizations, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items, including our ability to realize the projected benefits of our cost-reduction and productivity initiatives and of the internal separation of our commercial operations into our current operating structure;

the risk of an impairment charge related to our intangible assets, goodwill or equity-method investments;

risks related to internal control over financial reporting;

risks and uncertainties related to our acquisitions of Hospira, Inc. (Hospira), Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Anacor), Medivation, Inc. (Medivation) and AstraZeneca’s small molecule anti-infectives business, including, among other things, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of those acquisitions, including the possibility that expected cost savings related to the acquisition of Hospira and accretion related to the acquisitions of Hospira, Anacor and Medivation will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption from the transactions making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; risks related to our ability to grow revenues for Xtandi and expand Xtandi into the non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer setting; significant transaction costs; and unknown liabilities; and

risks and uncertainties related to our evaluation of strategic alternatives for our Consumer Healthcare business, including, among other things, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any strategic alternatives we may pursue for our Consumer Healthcare business, the potential for disruption to our business and diversion of management’s attention from other aspects of our business, the possibility that such strategic alternatives will not be completed on terms that are advantageous to Pfizer, the possibility that we may be unable to realize a higher value for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare through strategic alternatives and unknown liabilities.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. Investors should bear this in mind as they consider forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, in each case including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and "Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K.

The operating segment information provided in this earnings release and the related attachments does not purport to represent the revenues, costs and income from continuing operations before provision for taxes on income that each of our operating segments would have recorded had each segment operated as a standalone company during the periods presented.

This earnings release may include discussion of certain clinical studies relating to various in-line products and/or product candidates. These studies typically are part of a larger body of clinical data relating to such products or product candidates, and the discussion herein should be considered in the context of the larger body of data. In addition, clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations, and, even when we view data as sufficient to support the safety and/or effectiveness of a product candidate or a new indication for an in-line product, regulatory authorities may not share our views and may require additional data or may deny approval altogether.

