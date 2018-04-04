PEA Technical Report Update

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2018 /CNW/ - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX "VRB") (the "Company") wishes to announce it anticipates re-filing an amended PEA technical report for its Lac Dore Project in the next 60 days. The economic analysis and mineral resources previously disclosed by the Company are not supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report and that the estimates should not be relied on until they have been verified and supported by a technical report.

On behalf of the board:

Adriaan Bakker,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.