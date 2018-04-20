<
20.04.2018 00:38:00

PCM to Release Q1 2018 Results April 25, 2018

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, announced that it will release its first quarter results on April 25, 2018 after the market closes. Management will discuss the first quarter results during a conference call to be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

This conference call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX. The conference call will be available to the general public on the live webcast in a listen-only mode and can be accessed by going to PCM's website at http://investor.pcm.com/events-presentations.

The webcast will be archived and can be accessed at http://investor.pcm.com under "Events & Presentations.” A replay of the conference call by phone will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on April 25, 2018 until May 2, 2018. The dial-in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and the pass code is 8757936.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.2 billion in the year ended December 31, 2017. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

