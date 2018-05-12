<
12.05.2018 00:04:00

PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer of PCM, Inc., will participate in B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24. Mr. LaVerne is scheduled to present at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time and will host one-on-one meetings the same day.

The conference will be held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. A live webcast of the group presentation will be available from the PCM, Inc. investor relations website under the Events & Presentations tab at investor.pcm.com. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About PCM, Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.2 billion in the twelve months ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PCM Inc 11.88 -3.49% PCM Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Aktienmarkt geht mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen ins Wochenende
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche präsentierte sich die Wall Street wenig verändert.

Finanzen.net News

