Oversold Taiwan Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in four consecutive sessions, tumbling more than 410 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,560-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with concerns over interest rates tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down, and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financials, technology stocks and steel producers.

For the day, the index dipped 19.53 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 10,559.97 after trading between 10,489.20 and 10,573.73 on turnover of 134.81 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.57 percent, while Fubon Financial collected 0.20 percent, Mega Financial picked up 0.39 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation shed 0.88 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.93 percent, Innolux picked up 0.44 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.25 percent, Catcher Technology gathered 0.31 percent, China Steel gained 0.43 percent and Taiwan Steel tumbled 1.28 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The NASDAQ eased 3.62 points or 0.05 percent to 7,003.74, while the Dow rose 59.70 points or 0.25 percent to 24,083.83 and the S&P added 4.84 points or 0.18 percent to 2,639.40.

The choppy trading reflected uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates as rising inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to hike rates faster than expected.

Decent earnings news offered support to the markets as aerospace giant Boeing (BA), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Twitter (TWTR) all beat the street.

Crude oil futures edged higher Wednesday despite a significant build in U.S. oil inventories. June WTI oil gained 35 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $68.05/bbl.

