Over 130 Countries, the World's Largest Exhibition Complex, and Less Than 100 Days to Go: The Countdown to CIIE 2018 Begins

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 China International Import Expo (CIIE), announced the closure of booth application process, having filled all available places. With less than 100 days to go, preparations are now in full swing with a series of demand-matchmaking sessions for each exhibition area scheduled to take place ahead of the landmark event this November.

CIIE, an important platform to promote bilateral trade relations between China and the world, will be held on November 5, 2018. In total, more than 2,800 companies will participate in the expo, including more than 200 Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading companies. According to preliminary statistics, exhibitors will bring more than 100 new products, technologies and cutting-edge goods to fill 270,000 square metres at the National Exhibition and Convention Center(Shanghai), the world's largest single block building and exhibition complex.

As the first national expo themed on import of the world, CIIE is a unique and great beginning of the international trade promotion field. The slogan of the CIIE is "New Era, Shared Future", which carries on the principles of the Belt and Road Initiative, including extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

CIIE Buyers at the event will take the form of 'in-country' trade delegations and will include various types of merchants, such as import agents, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, production and services companies. In addition, a select group of 98 state-owned enterprises will form the first batch of buyers. In total, over 150,000 domestic and foreign buyers are expected to attend.

To maximize the opportunity for all exhibitors, organizers have arranged a series of satellite events and demand-matchmaking exercises to boost transactions and support attendees ahead of the main event this November. The first of these events held on the 14thJune 2018 for exhibitors in the food & agricultural sectors, 36 merchants and 35 reputable International enterprises including Wal-Mart, Metro, and Takashimaya joined the event. The second matchmaking session, held on July 26, attracted more than 200 domestic and foreign exhibitors, merchants and buyers within the apparel, consumer goods, electronics, and home appliance industries to mark the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the official start of the event.

Although booth registration for this year's expo has now closed, the hosts of CIIE - as a result of high demand - have begun accepting reservations for CIIE 2019 and have already signed contract with several exhibitors. Companies wishing to attend CIIE 2019 are advised to pre-register at https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/index?locale=en

China's first International Import Expo will take place on the 5thNovember 2018 with fringe events occurring before and after the main event. Attendees are encouraged to regularly check the website for news and updates to take full advantage of all pre- and post-CIIE events. For more information, please visit https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

About China International Import Expo

China International Import Expo (CIIE), organized by China International Import Expo Bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. As the first exhibition of it's kind, is supported by international organizations including the WTO, UNCTAD, and UNIDO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726117/CIIE.jpg