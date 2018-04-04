OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE APRIL 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM

Outotec outsourced some project engineering activities to Citec

Outotec has finalized the negotiations with employee representatives announced on October 26, 2017 to outsource its German-based project engineering function to Citec. As a result of the negotiations, 59 Outotec employees have transferred to Citec as of April 1, 2018.

Citec is a global engineering company providing multi-discipline engineering services to the energy and other technology-dependent industries. The outsourcing will not have an impact on Outotec's financial guidance for 2018.

"By outsourcing part of our engineering activities, we create more flexibility to our organization and decrease Outotec's fixed costs in the long run. Citec is a suitable partner for us as they have already presence and an existing customer base in Germany and Finland, and excellent references", says Kalle Härkki, Head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit

Tel. +358 20 529 211

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

