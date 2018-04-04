<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.04.2018 08:00:06

Outotec outsourced some project engineering activities to Citec

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE  APRIL 4, 2018  at 9:00 AM

Outotec outsourced some project engineering activities to Citec

Outotec has finalized the negotiations with employee representatives announced on October 26, 2017 to outsource its German-based project engineering function to Citec. As a result of the negotiations, 59 Outotec employees have transferred to Citec as of April 1, 2018.

Citec is a global engineering company providing multi-discipline engineering services to the energy and other technology-dependent industries. The outsourcing will not have an impact on Outotec's financial guidance for 2018.

"By outsourcing part of our engineering activities, we create more flexibility to our organization and decrease Outotec's fixed costs in the long run. Citec is a suitable partner for us as they have already presence and an existing customer base in Germany and Finland, and excellent references", says Kalle Härkki, Head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit
Tel. +358 20 529 211

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
Tel. +358 400 817198
e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com 




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Outotec OyjShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Outotec OyjShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.18
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
03.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
03.04.18
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Aktien mit hoher Dividendenrendite laufen besser
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Outotec OyjShs 8.43 0.06% Outotec OyjShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
SMI schliesst schwach - DAX kann trotz Verlusten 12'000-Punkte-Marke verteidigen
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen
Tesla-Aktie im Plus nach neuen Produktionsdaten - Ziel beim Model 3 erneut verfehlt
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Spotify mit fulminantem Börsen-Debut in New York
Bossard-Aktie schliesst stark nach Rekordergebnis im ersten Quartal
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Etappensieg von Swatch Group im Streit um Ersatzteillieferungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Handelskrieg belastet Asiens Börsen nicht
Der Fahrt aufnehmende Handelskrieg zwischen den USA und China drückt am Mittwoch kaum auf die Stimmung an den asiatischen Börsen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB