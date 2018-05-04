Outokumpu Oyj

Stock exchange release

May 4, 2018 at 3.00 pm EEST

Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Pierre Vareille

Outokumpu has received a notification from Pierre Vareille, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.

According to the decision by Outokumpu’s Annual General Meeting, 40% of the Board members’ annual remuneration will be paid in the Company’s shares to be purchased from the market at a price formed in public trading in accordance with the applicable insider regulations.

Name of the manager Pierre Vareille Position in the issuer Member of the Board of Directors Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer’s LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction May 2, 2018 Venue Nasdaq Helsinki Nature of transaction Receipt of share-based remuneration Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 4,981 shares Price: 0.00 (EUR) Aggregated transactions Volume: 4,981 shares Average price: 0.00 (EUR) Total ownership of the instrument after the transaction 4,981 shares

