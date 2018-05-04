<
04.05.2018 14:00:00

Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Kari Jordan

Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
May 4, 2018 at 3.00 pm EEST

Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Kari Jordan

Outokumpu has received a notification from Kari Jordan, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.

According to the decision by Outokumpu’s Annual General Meeting, 40% of the Board members’ annual remuneration will be paid in the Company’s shares to be purchased from the market at a price formed in public trading in accordance with the applicable insider regulations.

Name of the managerKari Jordan
Position in the issuerMember of the Board of Directors
IssuerOutokumpu Oyj
Issuer’s LEI reference5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80
Notification typeInitial notification
Date of the transactionMay 2, 2018
VenueNasdaq Helsinki
Nature of transactionReceipt of share-based remuneration
InstrumentOutokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422)
Transaction detailsVolume: 11,387 sharesPrice: 0.00 (EUR)
Aggregated transactionsVolume: 11,387 sharesAverage price: 0.00 (EUR)
Total ownership of the instrument after the transaction11,387 shares 

For more information:

Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Group

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization’s basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com      outokumpu.com/stainless-news     

