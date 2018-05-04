|
Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Kari Jordan
Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
May 4, 2018 at 3.00 pm EEST
Outokumpu has received a notification from Kari Jordan, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.
According to the decision by Outokumpu’s Annual General Meeting, 40% of the Board members’ annual remuneration will be paid in the Company’s shares to be purchased from the market at a price formed in public trading in accordance with the applicable insider regulations.
|Name of the manager
|Kari Jordan
|Position in the issuer
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Issuer
|Outokumpu Oyj
|Issuer’s LEI reference
|5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80
|Notification type
|Initial notification
|Date of the transaction
|May 2, 2018
|Venue
|Nasdaq Helsinki
|Nature of transaction
|Receipt of share-based remuneration
|Instrument
|Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422)
|Transaction details
|Volume: 11,387 shares
|Price: 0.00 (EUR)
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume: 11,387 shares
|Average price: 0.00 (EUR)
|Total ownership of the instrument after the transaction
|11,387 shares
For more information:
Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840
Outokumpu Group
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization’s basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com outokumpu.com/stainless-news
