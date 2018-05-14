Outokumpu – Share repurchase May 14, 2018

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

May 14, 2018 at 18.30 EET





In the Nasdaq Helsinki Trade date May 14, 2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OUT1V Amount 350.000 Total cost, EUR 1.995.630,00 Average price/share, EUR 5,7018





Outokumpu now holds a total of 6.084.864 shares including the shares repurchased on

May 14, 2018.





On behalf of Outokumpu Oyj





Nordea Bank Finland Plc





Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki





