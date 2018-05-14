<
14.05.2018 17:33:00

Outokumpu – Share repurchase May 14, 2018

OUTOKUMPU OYJ
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
May 14, 2018 at 18.30 EET


In the Nasdaq Helsinki
Trade date May 14, 2018
Bourse trade Buy
Share OUT1V
Amount 350.000
Total cost, EUR 1.995.630,00
Average price/share, EUR 5,7018



Outokumpu now holds a total of 6.084.864 shares including the shares repurchased on
May 14, 2018.


On behalf of Outokumpu Oyj


Nordea Bank Finland Plc


Janne Sarvikivi           Ilari Isomäki



Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization’s basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com www.outokumpu.com/stainless-news

