Ortho RTi Announces Extension of Certain Early Warrants

KIRKLAND, QC, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) ("Ortho RTi" or the "Corporation") announces the extension of the expiry date of certain warrants (the "ExtendedWarrants") which were issued in connection with private placements (the "Private Placements") that closed prior to the listing of Ortho RTi's shares on the CSE.

Warrant Term Extension

The Extended Warrants, representing an aggregate of 2,107,500 warrants, originally expired in 2018 and 2019. Pursuant to the Warrant Term Extension, the expiry dates of the Warrants issued in conjunction with the Private Placements closed on August 3, 2016, March 31, 2017, April 27, 2017, June 28, 2017 and July 27, 2017 will be extended for one (1) year from their respective original maturity dates. All other terms of the Extended Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTi is an emerging Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine technology company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to dramatically improve the success rate of sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary biopolymer has been specifically designed to increase the healing rates of sports related injuries to ligaments, tendons and cartilage. The polymer can be directly placed into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. Visit us on the internet at www.orthorti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

 

