Organisation of SRV Group Plc’s Board of Directors and composition of Board Committees

SRV Group Plc’s Board of Directors has elected a Vice Chairman and the members of its Board Committees for a term ending at the closing of the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Minna Alitalo was elected as Chairman and Juhani Elomaa and Timo Kokkila as members of the Audit Committee.

Ilpo Kokkila was elected as Chairman and Juhani Hintikka and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo as members of the HR and Nomination Committee.

