Organigram to Attend and Present at 2018 GMP Securities Cannabis Conference

TORONTO, April 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:OGI) (OTCQB:OGRMF) (the "Company" or "Organigram"), is pleased to share details on the Company's involvement at the GMP Securities' 2018 Cannabis Conference on April 19, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto.

Organigram Chief Executive Officer Greg Engel will provide a Company update including updates for the Organigram facility as well as details on the Company's domestic and international expansion plans in the second-floor ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel from 9:20 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. on April 19.

Mr. Engel will meet for one-on-one discussions with institutional investors throughout the day along with selected members of Organigram senior management including recently appointed Chief Financial Officer Paolo De Luca and Guillermo Delmonte, President of the Company's international division.

The GMP Securities Cannabis Conference will address key investment themes, emerging opportunities, significant trends and developments in the cannabis industry.

"The value of one-on-one discussions with the investment community are invaluable, from both an investor perspective and a company perspective. Organigram has ambitious plans moving into the adult recreational market, and those watching the company have questions," Engel says. "With so much noise in the space right now, it's important for our management to seize opportunities for personal connections."

Opportunities for one-on-one meetings with Organigram management are extremely limited due to a high volume of inquiries following the initial conference announcement. Interested investors should contact their GMP Securities representative for further conference registration information and potential for availability with the company.

