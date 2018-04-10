|
10.04.2018 23:30:00
Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 03, 2018
Media Release
Basel, April 10, 2018
To access the agenda for the meeting, please click here.
For further information please contact:
Renzo Radice
Rafael Duarte
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Global Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 19
Phone: +41 61 266 45 77
Sara Lizi
Karen Sharpes
Investor Relations Americas &
Communications Div. 4
Global Media &
Events
Phone: +55 21 2157 9901
Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326
Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN; B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: DAGB33) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,200 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.
Dufry employs over 32,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 64 countries in all five continents.
Social Responsibility
Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children’s Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Dufry AG
|38892260
|16.21 %
|14.15 %
Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Dufry am 10.04.2018
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}