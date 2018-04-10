<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2018 23:30:00

Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 03, 2018

Media Release

Basel, April 10, 2018

To access the agenda for the meeting, please click here.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice

Rafael Duarte

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Global Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

Phone: +41 61 266 45 77

renzo.radice@dufry.com

rafael.duarte@dufry.com

Sara Lizi

Karen Sharpes

Investor Relations Americas &

Communications Div. 4

Global Media &

Events

Phone: +55 21 2157 9901

Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326

sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group – A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN; B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: DAGB33) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,200 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 32,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 64 countries in all five continents.


Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children’s Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Dufry AG 38892260 16.21 % 14.15 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Aller guten Dinge sind Drei: Partizipation, Coupon und Sicherheitspuffer
10.04.18
SMI deutlich fester erwartet
10.04.18
DAX: Erholung dehnt sich aus
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Stimmung bei Europas Unternehmen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dufry AG 128.10 -1.16% Dufry AG

Dufry am 10.04.2018

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: Sulzer kauft 5 Millionen Aktien von Renova zurück
Novartis will AveXis für 8,7 Milliarden US-Dollar übernehmen
AXA Schweiz nimmt im BVG-Geschäft die Vollversicherungen aus dem Sortiment
SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Plus -- Schwache Russland-Börse belastet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI im Plus über 8'700-Punkte-Marke - DAX mit klaren Gewinnen
Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg belasten Aktien von Sulzer, Oerlikon und S+B stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versöhnliche Töne aus China lösen Rally an der Wall Street aus
Mit kräftigen Gewinnen haben die US-Börsen den Dienstagshandel beendet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB