Oppo's former VP Sky Li resigns to form new technology brand Realme

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, former senior executive of OPPO, Bingzhong Li (Sky Li), announced on his Weibo that he has officially resigned from OPPO and founded the technology brand Realme. In the future, the Realme brand will focus on providing mobile phones that integrate strong performance and stylish design, bringing young people a joyful life featuring affordable "technology" and "beauty".

Realme's first smartphone product Realme 1has won wide recognition for excellent performance and appearance immediately since its launch in India in May 2018. It sold out in two minutes after it became available, making the whole series Amazon India's "Best seller". It soared to second place in India's smartphone market by virtue of its right next monthly sales volume. This model uses an 18:9 display with 6.0-inch FHD+ resolution and is equipped with MTK Helio P60 chipset, a 13 million pixel rear camera, an 8 million pixel front camera for selfies, and a built-in 3410mAh battery. The price of the model starts from 8,990 Indian rupees (equivalent to about 885 CNY), and the premium model is priced at 13,990 Indian rupees (equivalent to about 1,396 CNY). A report from NDTV, an authoritative local Indian media, shows Realme 1 has received a 4.4 rating on Amazon India and become the "Highest rated" product among Amazon best sellers ranking. Combined with the stunning diamond-texture body design, this model has achieved great sales performance on Amazon. According to data from Amazon India, Realme 1 sold 400,000 units after its launch, which is a great amount for a new brand. As Realme is targeting the global market, it will also inject fresh momentum into the global smartphone industry.

Sky Li, the founder of Realme, former vice president of OPPO and head of OPPO's overseas business department, led OPPO to grow from the business available in 3 markets to one that covers 31 countries and regions including Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Under the steering of Sky Li, OPPO's overseas business started from scratch and now ranks among the top three in many countries.

