One Journey to Host Benefit in Support of One Journey Festival

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On March 23, One Journey will host a night to celebrate refugee entrepreneurship in the DMV area with a focus on art, food and storytelling. Funds raised will go to the One Journey Festival that is changing the narrative of refugees in the U.S. by celebrating their talents in art, fashion, food, music and dance.

The fundraiser will include food made by refugee and immigrant chefs, coffee made by a Sudanese refugee, an open bar with a variety of wines, art created by refugees living in Greece, and a program filled with inspiring storytelling by Ambassador of Jordan Her Excellency Dina Kawar, Ahmad Ashkar, Founder of Falafel Inc, and Marie-Claire Kaberamanzi, refugee and girl's education advocate.

"We are thrilled to host the largest event to date of One Journey in conjunction with a number of impressive partners," said Wendy Chan, One Journey Co-Founder. "The event will celebrate the talents and resilience of refugees – and will further our broad movement to celebrate diversity and inclusion."

About One Journey

One Journey is an all-day festival held on the front lawn of the Washington National Cathedral in the District of Columbia. It will connect participants through the shared languages of humanity: art, fashion, food, music & dance from the countries that today's refugees originally called home. Celebrities will perform with refugee chefs, musicians, and fashion designers. Our key message is that refugees are vital to our society.

