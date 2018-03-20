Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
One Journey to Host Benefit in Support of One Journey Festival

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On March 23, One Journey will host a night to celebrate refugee entrepreneurship in the DMV area with a focus on art, food and storytelling. Funds raised will go to the One Journey Festival that is changing the narrative of refugees in the U.S. by celebrating their talents in art, fashion, food, music and dance. 

One Journey Festival Benefit Invitation

The fundraiser will include food made by refugee and immigrant chefs, coffee made by a Sudanese refugee, an open bar with a variety of wines, art created by refugees living in Greece, and a program filled with inspiring storytelling by Ambassador of Jordan Her Excellency Dina Kawar, Ahmad Ashkar, Founder of Falafel Inc, and Marie-Claire Kaberamanzi, refugee and girl's education advocate.

"We are thrilled to host the largest event to date of One Journey in conjunction with a number of impressive partners," said Wendy Chan, One Journey Co-Founder. "The event will celebrate the talents and resilience of refugees – and will further our broad movement to celebrate diversity and inclusion."

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.onejourneyfestival.com/events/2018/3/23/save-the-date-cocktail-fundraiser-for-one-journey-festival.

About One Journey

One Journey is an all-day festival held on the front lawn of the Washington National Cathedral in the District of Columbia. It will connect participants through the shared languages of humanity: art, fashion, food, music & dance from the countries that today's refugees originally called home. Celebrities will perform with refugee chefs, musicians, and fashion designers. Our key message is that refugees are vital to our society. 

Contact:
Aida Murad, Communications & Marketing Lead
Email: aidamurad@gmail.com
Phone: 202-815-8778

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-journey-to-host-benefit-in-support-of-one-journey-festival-300617102.html

SOURCE One Journey

Dow Jones geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Nach dem Kursrutsch am Vorabend legten die US-amerikanischen Märkte am Dienstag zu.

