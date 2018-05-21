<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2018 13:29:53

Olvi Plc: Notification of Manager’s Transactions

OLVI PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 MAY 2018 AT 14.30

OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:                                   Heinonen, Lasse  Legal person
Position:                                Closely associated person


Person discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer

Name                                     Heinonen, Lasse
Position:                                 Member of the Board

Issuer

Name:                                   Olvi plc
LEI:                                       7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55

Initial notification

Reference number:                7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20180521120257_10                              

Transaction details

Transaction date:                   18.5.2018
Venue:                                  Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction:             ACQUISITION

Instrument:                           Share
ISIN:                                     FI0009900401

Volume: 118                         Unit price: 29.40000 EUR
Volume: 1812                       Unit price: 29.50000 EUR

Transaction details

Transaction date:                   18.5.2018
Venue:                                  BATS CHI-X EUROPRE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Nature of transaction:             ACQUISITION

Instrument:                           Share
ISIN:                                     FI0009900401

Volume: 34                          Unit price: 29.50000 EUR

Transaction details

Transaction date:                  18.5.2018
Venue:                                 BATS CHI-X EUROPRE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Nature of transaction:            ACQUISITION

Instrument:                          Share
ISIN:                                    FI0009900401

Volume: 36                          Unit price: 29.50000 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

Volume: 2000                       Average price: 29.49410 EUR

OLVI PLC

Kati Kokkonen
CFO

More information:
CFO Kati Kokkonen
Phone +358 290 00 1050
www.olvi.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi

Attachment

Nachrichten zu Olvi OYJShs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Olvi OYJShs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
18.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
18.05.18
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Olvi OYJShs -A- 29.30 0.34% Olvi OYJShs -A-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Kursziele fallen: Analysten nehmen die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ins Visier
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Deshalb erholt sich der Eurokurs nur vorübergehend
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierten sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB