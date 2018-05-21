|
21.05.2018 13:29:53
Olvi Plc: Notification of Manager’s Transactions
OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 MAY 2018 AT 14.30
OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heinonen, Lasse Legal person
Position: Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer
Name Heinonen, Lasse
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer
Name: Olvi plc
LEI: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20180521120257_10
Transaction details
Transaction date: 18.5.2018
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009900401
Volume: 118 Unit price: 29.40000 EUR
Volume: 1812 Unit price: 29.50000 EUR
Transaction details
Transaction date: 18.5.2018
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPRE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009900401
Volume: 34 Unit price: 29.50000 EUR
Transaction details
Transaction date: 18.5.2018
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPRE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009900401
Volume: 36 Unit price: 29.50000 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 2000 Average price: 29.49410 EUR
OLVI PLC
Kati Kokkonen
CFO
More information:
CFO Kati Kokkonen
Phone +358 290 00 1050
www.olvi.fi
DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi
