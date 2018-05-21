OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 MAY 2018 AT 14.30

OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Heinonen, Lasse Legal person

Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer



Name Heinonen, Lasse

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer



Name: Olvi plc

LEI: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55



Initial notification



Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20180521120257_10

Transaction details



Transaction date: 18.5.2018

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009900401



Volume: 118 Unit price: 29.40000 EUR

Volume: 1812 Unit price: 29.50000 EUR



Transaction details

Transaction date: 18.5.2018

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPRE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009900401



Volume: 34 Unit price: 29.50000 EUR



Transaction details

Transaction date: 18.5.2018

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPRE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009900401



Volume: 36 Unit price: 29.50000 EUR



Aggregated transactions:



Volume: 2000 Average price: 29.49410 EUR





OLVI PLC



Kati Kokkonen

CFO





More information:

CFO Kati Kokkonen

Phone +358 290 00 1050

www.olvi.fi

