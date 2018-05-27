<
27.05.2018 21:03:22

Olainfarm will Hold First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Webinar

Olainfarm will Hold First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Webinar

AS "Olainfarm” invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on June 7, 2018 at 16:00 (EEST). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by the Member of the Management Board Salvis Lapinš. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar Salvis Lapinš will inform about AS "Olainfarm” latest activities and analyze the financial results of the first quarter 2018.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time, please send in your questions in advance until June 6, 2018 to e-mail: elizabete.kalnozola@nasdaq.com.

What is a webinar?
Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?
All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://ej.uz/OLF_Q1 .  

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

For more information on webinar service please visit: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/en/products-services/webinars-3/

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

          Information prepared by:
         
         Salvis Lapins
         JSC Olainfarm
         Member of the Management Board
         Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114
         Phone: +371 6 7013 717
         E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv

